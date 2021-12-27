Logan Paul claims Floyd Mayweather owes him money 6 months after fight

YouTuber Logan Paul has demanded that former opponent Floyd Mayweather “pay [him his] money” six months after they stepped into the ring together — however, Paul has not been specific about what exactly Mayweather owes him for.

The exhibition match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather was once of the most anticipated boxing matches featuring an influencer to date.

The June 6 bout saw the fighters go all eight rounds, and it ultimately finished without a winner being declared.

However, despite it being over six months since the fight happened, it looks like the drama isn’t over entirely.

In December, Logan uploaded an Instagram story of an edited picture of Floyd in shorts, alongside the caption: “Pay me my money u f**king corny weasel of a human @floydmayweather.”

Advertisement

The YouTuber did not specifically clarify how much money Mayweather owes him, nor did he reveal what he actually owes him money for. Some have speculated that it could be something to do with their fight earlier this year, but that is currently unconfirmed.

The fight reportedly made Mayweather an enormous amount of money, with him joking that he’s “the best bank robber” and hinting that he could do a “fake fight” for $100 million, perhaps in reference to his claims that his bout with Paul wasn’t a “real fight.”

At the time of writing, Floyd has yet to respond to Logan’s claims that he owes him money, but if there is a dispute about pay, it’s not clear whether it will be handled publicly.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has cast doubt over his own future in the sport, saying, “I could never box again, really, and be totally fine with it.” He also added that he was concerned about some of the health implications, so whether he steps into the ring again remains to be seen.