Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight won’t happen according to his sparring partner

Anthony Taylor, Jake Paul’s boxing sparring partner, doesn’t believe the YouTuber will eventually square off with Mike Tyson. However, he believes a fight with Canelo would be “competitive.”

After putting his own boxing career on hold to help promote the super fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, Jake Paul will be stepping back into the ring on August 12.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has yet to announce his opponent, but there has been plenty of rumors and speculation around who he will be squaring off against. Former Heavyweight king and boxing icon ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson has been one of the most interesting names mentioned, especially as the 55-year-old said he’d take the fight.

Advertisement

While it’s unlikely that Tyson will be in fighting shape come August, the possibility of him and Jake fighting down the road has also been mooted. However, part of Jake’s camp is unsure about that.

Anthony ‘Pretty Boy’ Taylor, one of Jake’s regular sparring partners and someone who has fought on the undercards for his fights, thinks that the mutual respect between Jake and ‘Iron’ Mike will prevent it from happening.

“I really don’t see Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fighting just because they’re very good friends. They have too much mutual respect between them to be involved in having a fight,” Taylor told MyBettingSites. “Maybe I’m missing something, maybe they are going to fight, but I just don’t really see Mike going in there any time soon with Jake, I would be surprised.”

Advertisement

Aside from fighting Tyson, the Cruiserweight believes Jake could be “competitive” with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in a few years’ time, especially given the skills he’s already put on display.

As noted, Tyson has already registered his interest in fighting Jake, given the payday that would come with it. Though, he’s unsure if the social media star could stay out of trouble in the pre-fight build-up.

It’ll be interesting to see who Jake takes on come the summer, and should he win, it’ll be doubly intriguing to see who he plans to go after next.