Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight could be canceled amid review by boxing commission

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Jake Paul’s long-awaited return to boxing might be canceled as the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission meets to determine if Ander Silva can fight after the Brazilian claimed he was KO’d twice in practice.

After two straight fights being canceled for Jake Paul, The Problem Child might be cursed. According to a new report by ESPN, Anderson Silva may not be allowed to compete.

News broke this week that UFC legend Anderson Silva was knocked out twice while sparring ahead of his bout this Saturday against Jake Paul. While Silva has walked back these claims, saying he misspoke, it’s drawn the attention of combat sports authorities.

ESPN Combat Sports reporter Marc Raimondi says that the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission will meet at some point tonight to determine if Silva will be eligible to compete.

An Arizona public information officer has said, however, that the Commission will “review additional documentation submitted” by Silva during its proceedings.

Silva claimed that he misspoke in the interview because English isn’t his first language and was “joking” about being knocked out twice anyway.

If The Spider is unable to compete, this will be the third straight opponent set to battle Jake Paul that has been unable to. Previously, Tommy Fury backed out following Visa issues and earlier this year, weight issues resulted in his bout against Hasim Rahman Jr being pulled.

Jake Paul says both cancelations cost him millions and his match against Silva could as well, considering ticket presales had already sold more than the UFC’s last event at the same arena.

Only time will tell if the fight can go ahead or if Jake will be forced to reschedule yet another boxing match as he looks toward a rumored 2023 fight against rival KSI.