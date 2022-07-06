Jake Paul confirms Tommy Fury fight is off with new opponent locked in

Brad Norton . 15 hours ago

Internet sensation Jake Paul is reportedly set to face 12-1 pro boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. on his August 6 Madison Square Garden PPV following Tommy Fury’s well-documented visa issues.

Jake has now confirmed that once again, the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight has been called off.

Having initially signed to fight last year before Tyron Woodley stepped in, the two were then linked to headline an August 6 event this year. However, various setbacks now seem to have scrapped the contest a second time.

Ahead of a June 29 press conference to promote the fight, Fury was denied entry to the United States. With a deadline since set in stone for the British boxer to resolve his issues, Paul quickly began the search for another backup opponent.

Paul has officially announced that fight vs Fury will not go ahead, accusing him of “going into hiding.”

Sports Illustrated is now reporting a new dance partner for Paul. The former YouTuber is now “finalizing a deal” to square off with 12-1 pro boxer Hasim Rahman Jr., according to the report.

31-year-old Rahman Jr. is the son of Hasim Rahman, an accomplished American boxer who fought for two decades as a heavyweight, winning the WBC title multiple times throughout his run.

Rahman Jr. began his professional career in 2017, winning 12 fights in a row before his first TKO loss in 2022.

While the likes of Olympic-caliber boxers and even Mike Tyson had been floated as potential opponents amid doubts over Fury’s status, Rahman Jr. appears to have been selected by Paul’s camp, according to Sports Illustrated.

Should this deal go ahead, it would mark Paul’s first time stepping into a boxing ring against an established boxer.

Instagram: _jr Similar to Tommy Fury, Hasim Rahman Jr. also comes from a family of credible boxers.

Having triumphed over a YouTuber, an NBA player, and two former MMA fights, Paul could now be setting his sights on his first true competitor in the sport.

Read More: Jake Paul names his price to fight Tommy Fury in the UK

Neither Paul nor Rahman Jr. have confirmed the reports at the time of writing. Should the MSG headliner officially change in the coming days, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.