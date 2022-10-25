Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva beats UFC’s ticket sales record at Desert Diamond Arena

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

The upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva has broken multiple arena ticket sales records and is shaping up to be one of the most hotly anticipated fights in recent years.

Love him or hate him, Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul brings in a big crowd. His upcoming bout against Anderson Silva is yet another example of how must-see “The Problem Child” has become.

According to Boxing Scene, Paul’s fight against UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva has already become the highest-grossing boxing event for ticket revenue at the Desert Diamond Arena. Even more impressive, the match is also currently sitting as the second highest-grossing ticket event across all combat sports for the venue.

The only combat sports event to sell more tickets than Paul vs Silva at Desert Diamond Arena is UFC 263, which took place on June 12, 2021. It featured MMA icon Nate Diaz, with the headline fight being a rematch between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori.

With the Paul vs Silva match still five days away, ticket sales could still increase and even knock off the UFC 263 event to be the high-grossing combat sporting tournament at Desert Diamond Arena.

While Paul has been boxing for quite some time now, this match is his fight for 2022. Originally, the plan was for Paul was slated to face off against Tommy Fury on August 6. However issues getting into the country kept the British boxer out of America’s borders.

Paul’s next opponent, Hasim Rahman Jr., eventually canceled their fight after weight issues and requirements kept forcing the fight to be pushed back. Paul was then able to score the match of his career when he announced a bout with Anderson Silva would be taking place in October 2022.

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will face off on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Fans can catch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva via Showtime on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.