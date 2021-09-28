Jake Paul trolls Tyron Woodley for getting embarrassing tattoo to ink boxing rematch

YouTuber turned boxing star Jake Paul posted a video response to former rival Tyron Woodley finally fulfilling his end of an embarrassing tattoo bet in hopes of securing a boxing rematch.

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley lost to Jake Paul via split-decision back in August and has been trying to secure a rematch with the YouTuber ever since.

Originally, the two made a bet where the loser would need to get a tattoo of the winner’s choosing. Almost right after their fight and Paul had been declared the victor, the bet evolved to Tyron needing to get the tattoo for a rematch to happen.

After weeks of waiting and Woodley demanding Paul “send the contract” before he would be inked, the MMA veteran broke down and decided to get “I love Jake Paul” tattooed on his finger.

Jake Paul responds to Woodley’s tattoo

“No way did a grown-ass man just get a tattoo that says ‘I love Jake Paul!’” the YouTuber grinned in his response video. “This is my official response to Tyron Woodley getting the tattoo.”

Rather than simply accept the rematch, as Woodley was likely hoping, instead, Paul pulled a folded-up piece of paper out of his mouth. He then unfolded it, and held it up for the camera, revealing it to say “I love you too” with a big purple heart.

“Can I grab those cheeks now, papi?” he rhetorically asked as the video ended.

It seems increasingly unlikely that Paul and Woodley will go for round 2, especially now that the upcoming boxer is trying to secure fights with Tommy Fury, Anderson Silva and Jorge Masvidal.

Still, as Woodley has been proclaiming on Instagram, a deal is a deal, so if Paul refuses to sign the rematch, expect Tyron to get rid of the tattoo as soon as possible.