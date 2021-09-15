Jake Paul offers Dana White crazy fight with Jorge Masvidal & Amanda Nunes

YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul has issued UFC boss Dana White a challenge that he may not refuse: The opportunity to shut him up for good.

The Problem Child has been a big pain for Dana White over the last year, constantly challenging the UFC’s top fighters while they’re under contract.

Jake’s rise up the boxing ladder has resulted in two victories over former MMA stars in the form of Ben Askren and a recent split-decision win over Tyron Woodley.

Now, on September 15, Jake Paul responded to Dana White daring him to fight Anderson Silva while refusing to let him duke it out with Jorge Masvidal.

. @danawhite why you so scared to get embarrassed? pic.twitter.com/xehnZaDva4 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 15, 2021

“I want your star talent. Your ‘in their prime’ strikers so I can exploit their lack of boxing ability,” Jake said. “So let’s do this: Me vs Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Serrano vs Amanda Nunes.”

What makes Jake think Dana would let this happen? Well, Paul attached quite the stipulation. If he and his friend Serrano were to lose, he would leave the UFC alone for good.

However, if Jake were to win, he would have Dana let his fighters duke it out with him going forward. The question now is: How confident is Dana?

“Why you so scared to get embarrassed?” he asked, tagging White.

So far, the UFC boss has yet to respond, but needless to say, this is quite the gauntlet being thrown down. Amanda Nunes is one of the greatest female fighters of all time and currently a double champion, so having her battle Serrano would be a treat.

As for Masvidal, he’s the top choice for The Problem Child and could prove to be a legitimate challenge for the young upstart.

We’ll have to see what happens, but we could be looking at one of the most incredible boxing cards in history if Dana accepts.