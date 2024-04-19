Jake Paul confirms $10M Jorge Masvidal MMA offer but claims UFC won’t allow it

Jake Paul turned up the flame on his intensifying beef with Jorge Masvidal by confirming the $10 million MMA offer he made to ‘Gamebred.’ He also blasted Nate Diaz, Sean Strickland, and the UFC in the process.

Masvidal found his way onto Paul’s hit list after ‘The Problem Child’ defeated Diaz in a 10-round boxing match in 2023. Talks of a rematch in the octagon coincided with another feud — this time between two former MMA rivals.

Diaz and Masvidal are set to throw hands in a boxing match of their own, which has temporarily halted the growing animosity and resentment they both feel towards Paul. But it hasn’t stopped the verbal sparring.

Paul threw Masvidal into the equation as another combat sports fighter he wanted to take down on his way up the boxing ranks. However, the retired UFC star has looked down upon the YouTuber-turned-boxer as serious competitor.

The 39-year-old MMA veteran verbally attacked Paul on several occasions, including in his most recent press conference for the Diaz bout. Neither men has had anything positive to say about the other throughout these continued spats in the media.

On the April 18 episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the YouTube sensation called both Masvidal and Diaz out again. He confirmed his massive MMA fight offer to both, and threw Strickland’s name into the pot of fighters ducking him.

“But, I’m being so serious when I say that I want to fight them in MMA,” Paul explained. “Either Masvidal or Diaz in the PFL. $10 million offer for either one of those guys.

“And again, they will literally hide behind the fact that Masvidal says ‘You can’t even box.’ That is what he hides behind,” Paul said before tearing into Paddy Pimblett and Strickland.

“And same with f****** Paddy [Pimblett] and Sean Strickland. All of these guys hide behind these crazy things. But still, none of them have shown up to the table to talk any business [or] to make anything actually happen in a real fight, real spar, whatever it is. So the offer still stands there.”

Things got even more interesting when co-host Brandon Amato asked Paul to clarify why Strickland did not want to fight, even after he brutally beat up Sneako, another famous influencer, in a sparring session earlier this year.

“No. For a milllion dollars. Offered to send him the private jet,” Paul remarked. “And he said the UFC wouldn’t allow him to do it, but he just sparred Sneako, who is also an influencer.”

Paul added another element to substantiate his claims. He revealed that his name was not on the list of 35 fighters the UFC told Masvidal he’d be allowed to box.

It is a list that allegedly includes his older brother Logan Paul. Jake added that the promotion views it as a bad look for their fighters to get in the ring with someone in the influencer boxing realm.

Masvidal is still under contract with the UFC, so he has very little say outside of the approved list of fighters. While they permitted him to box Diaz, there’s no indication that he’ll get the same affordance to take on Paul.