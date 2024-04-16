Jorge Masvidal sends Jake Paul disturbing warning over $10m MMA offer

Jake Paul has been hit with a brutal message from Jorge Masvidal over his $10m offer to fight him in the PFL, as well as claiming that ‘Gamebred’ isn’t allowed to box him.

Over the last few years, Jake Paul has tangled with a few of the UFC’s biggest names including Conor McGregor, Dana White, and Nate Diaz. Though, his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal has probably been the spiciest.

The ‘Problem Child’ has continually gone after Masvidal, offering him the chance to meet him in the boxing ring. ‘Gamebred’, however, has continued competing for the UFC and has continually fired back at Jake.

Nate and Masvidal are preparing to box themselves and, naturally, Jake has come up as a topic of conversation. The pair of them hit out at the YouTuber-turned-boxer during their first press conference before Jake responded with an offer of $10 million if either of them fight him in the PFL.

He also claimed that Masvidal isn’t permitted, by the UFC, to box him and that drew a pretty brutal verbal beatdown from ‘Gamebred’ as he appeared on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

“I get why they don’t want me to f*ck with him and make him any notoriety or money. They don’t give a f*ck about him. Jake runs up on me somewhere else where it’s not a ring or something you can find out bro. You’re talking about the PFL, the f*ck are you going to do in MMA? Are you kidding me? You can’t even box,” he said.

“Now you’re going to fight in MMA? I would kick your f*cking kneecap off your fragile body. You dumb motherf*cker, don’t bring up MMA ever you disrespectful piece of s*it. I’ve been doing that s*it since that motherf*cker was f*cking sucking on f*cking bananas and shoving them down his throat on YouTube to get hits.”

Even though Jake is gearing up to fight Mike Tyson in the summer, there is also one eye being kept on his MMA debut with the PFL.

The ‘Problem Child’ has promised to fight a big name in his debut and while that was slated to happen at the end of this year, it has now been delayed.