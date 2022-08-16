Jake Paul takes shot at KSI “stunt” fighting two opponents

YouTube star Jake Paul is hitting out at rival creator KSI after the Brit announced he’d be fighting two opponents in one night for his August 27 comeback event.

KSI is creating a first for the influencer-boxing world after revealing he’ll be fighting in two boxing matches for his highly-anticipated comeback event on August 27.

After his initial opponent, Alex Wassabi, dropped out of their bout due to possible health reasons, KSI opted to face off against British rapper ‘Swarmz’ instead.

Fans weren’t too happy about this substitution and let it be known on social media — and seemingly in response to this backlash, KSI upped the ante in a huge way.

On August 16, 2022, the Brit claimed he’d be taking two fights in the same night, adding Bulgarian pro boxer Ivan Nikolai as an additional opponent.

During his announcement video, KSI directly called out rival Jake Paul, as though anticipating his eventual response to his surprising new bout against the 3-16-2 boxer.

“And Jake Paul, before you pipe up, why don’t you fight him after me?” he posed. “We can do a little challenge together. See if you can beat him in a quicker time than I can.”

While it doesn’t look like Paul will be taking him up on that offer, he did give his response to the surprising news on Twitter, where he compared KSI’s upcoming double-fight to George Foreman’s infamous five-man fight in 1975.

“George Foreman fought four people in one night and it was an awful showing,” Jake wrote.

“At first, it seemed like a good idea, but eventually it actually pissed the fans off because they realized all the opponents were put in to lose. It was basically a stunt, not worth the price of admission.”

For now, it’s unclear how the night will go for KSI — but his comeback could shape the future of his possible match against Jake Paul after the two agreed over Twitter to meet in the boxing ring next year.