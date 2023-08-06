KSI says he’d “slap” Jake Paul if they cross paths

British YouTube star KSI has claimed there are very few people he’d like to slap, but his rival Jake Paul is one of his targets.

Fans have long awaited the day that KSI and Jake Paul go blow for blow in the boxing ring. For years, the two rivals have gone back and forth, and with Jake’s recent victory over Nate Diaz, there’s definitely still an audience for a fight between the two.

While the two were set to finally throw down at some point in 2023, it seems like it may be off the cards following Jake Paul’s loss to Tommy Fury.

Now, KSI is gearing up to “do what Jake Paul couldn’t” — aiming to KO Fury on October 14 in Manchester.

However, while Tommy Fury is in his sights, KSI hasn’t forgotten about his arch nemesis, as he says he’d still slap Jake Paul.

KSI says he would slap Jake Paul

In a recent SideCast episode with Miniminter, Zerkaa, and Deji, KSI explained there are very few people in the world he’d like to slap —except Jake Paul.

“I think there’s very few people I would slap. I would slap Jake Paul,” he said, and when asked why by Zerkaa, he responded: “Because f**k him.”

After announcing his engagement to his now fiancée Nina Agdal, Logan Paul is

Miniminter then brought up the point of Logan Paul’s future wedding — after the YouTuber announced his engagement to his now fiancée Nina Agdal — where it’s likely KSI and Jake will cross paths at some point.

While KSI has already said he’d be civil with his rival at the wedding, he once again agreed that he’d put their differences aside. However, according to Deji, he believes Jake will still try and cause some issues.

“Nah, nah, I will have to restrain myself,” KSI reacted.

The last time KSI and Jake Paul were in a public setting it almost ended in a brawl between the two YouTubers and their teams.

Thankfully, Jake also believes there will be no issue at Logan’s wedding. Although we’ll just have to wait and see what happens when the day comes.