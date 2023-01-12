Jake Paul slams KSI’s open workout ahead of FaZe Temperrr boxing match

YouTube star Jake Paul mocked rival influencer KSI after he showed off his moves in an open workout ahead of his bout with FaZe Temperrr this Saturday.

KSI is set to face off with FaZe Temperrr on January 14 as a replacement for his initial opponent, mixed martial artist Dillon Danis.

Despite the last-minute switch-up, fans are excited to see KSI get back in the ring after his ‘two fights, one night’ event in August 2022… but not everyone is impressed with the YouTuber’s boxing skills.

Both KSI and Temperrr got together for an open workout ahead of their match on Saturday, with KSI doing some shadowboxing in the middle of the ring as press and staff watched.

Article continues after ad

Jake Paul mocks KSI’s boxing skills after explosive Twitter feud

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Jake Paul was too jazzed about KSI’s skills. The influencer — who recently confirmed his switch to MMA — lashed out at his British rival on Twitter where he openly mocked his punches.

“Now I understand why he wants more time to fight me,” Paul wrote. “Or is he trolling?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Paul’s statement references KSI’s past comments on his eventual bout with ‘The Problem Child.’ Although the two appeared to agree to a fight sometime this year, KSI has claimed that he’s afraid of what will happen to the influencer-boxing scene once their bout is over.

Article continues after ad

“I do know that is a fear of mine, as soon as I fight Jake, it’s done,” KSI said in a past interview. “If I just cared about making money, then I would’ve fought Jake yesterday.”

The two powerhouses recently had a public spat in a Twitter space earlier this week, where Jake accused KSI of ducking a fight with him in favor of weaker opponents — a sentiment echoed by fellow influencer-boxer Doctor Mike in our exclusive interview.

For KSI’s part, he’s confident he’ll “destroy” Jake Paul when the time comes… but there’s no telling when that time might be.