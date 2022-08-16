KSI says he will fight two boxers in August 27 comeback event

YouTube star KSI has revealed he’s taking on a second opponent on the same night of his highly-anticipated comeback match against Swarmz on August 27.

KSI is turning the world of influencer-boxing upside-down with his latest announcement, claiming he’ll take on two fighters come August 27.

Initially, KSI was slated to box against American YouTuber Alex Wassabi as a “warm-up” match after two years out of the ring. However, Wassabi pulled out of the bout mere weeks ahead of fight night, prompting KSI to pick a replacement in British rapper ‘Swarmz.’

Fans were a bit miffed at the YouTuber’s choice of opponent, begging him to face off against a bevvy of other influencers, instead.

KSI names second boxing opponent

It seems as though KSI has chosen to up the ante in a different way, saying that he’s facing off against two opponents on the same event.

KSI dropped the news in an August 16 YouTube video, where he stated he’ll also be fighting against 43-year-old Bulgarian pro boxer Ivan Nikolov.

According to BoxRec, Nikolov’s pro record is 3-16-2. Nikolov is a middle-weight boxer — and one that KSI says will be the “most durable fighter that I’ve ever faced.”

“This guy is a scary motherf**ker bro,” he said. “And Jake Paul, before you pipe up, why don’t you fight him after me?”

That’s not all; KSI also claimed that he’d reached out to Bryce Hall, Vinnie Hacker, and even Tayler Holder as possible second opponents, but all either had conflicting schedules or “said no.”

This will mark the first influencer boxing event of its kind — and one that fans are eager to see Jake Paul’s opinion of.