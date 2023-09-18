Jake & Logan Paul finally address beef from viral imPaulsive argument together

Jake and Logan Paul have addressed their beef in a new episode of imPaulsive, marking the first time they’ve spoken about it since it all kicked off.

Over the years, the Paul brothers – Jake and Logan – have aired their complaints about one another on social media. It became one of the hot things on YouTube back in 2017, as they hit each other with diss tracks and played a central role in that year’s YouTube Rewind with a ‘fight.’

They’ve gotten back on the same page as well, supporting each other’s ventures. Though, there has been a few contentious moments between them too.

Most recently, the Paul’s butted heads during Jake’s appearance on episode 390 of imPaulsive, as Jake called Logan “condescending” after they argued over things like not being in business together and Logan working with KSI.

Jake and Logan Paul address beef in first face-to-face meeting in weeks

Well, they’ve now come face-to-face on-camera for the first time since that blow up and addressed the beef between them on episode 394 of ImPaulsive.

Jake noted that the brothers constantly butt heads and his main gripe was that he didn’t want the episode to air with their argument in there. “I didn’t want that conversation to air. I said that to everybody and I said it makes us both look bad and you guys still aired it,” he said, adding that it’s a conversation they rarely have because they’re too busy.

“The content of the conversation wasn’t the issue, the issue is that it was aired online,” Logan responded. “I think it was just the speed at which we move, the busy lives that we live. I don’t often think of the implications of what the f*ck I’m doing and I think it was just a, you know, record, post, move on situation.”

Timestamp of 51:00

Logan added that his younger brother is more “emotionally mature” than himself and he does a good job in “steering” him back on track after situations like this.

“We are in the world of being criticized, watched, and hawked. People want to see us fall at times and we’re just here to help each other all as humans,” Jake concluded.

Logan added that his camp ahead of his fight with Dillon Danis has helped him “internalize” a few things around the beef too. Plus, Jake has already downplayed any ideas of them faking drama, so it appears they’re back on the same page.