Jake Paul defends Nina Agdal from Dillon Danis attacks

Jake Paul has, finally, stepped in to defend Nina Agdal and Logan Paul amid the harassment they’ve been getting from Dillon Danis online, calling the former UFC fighter “hurtful.”

The Paul brothers have had beef with Dillon Danis for quite some time, stretching back to Jake’s initial attempts to call out Conor McGregor for a boxing match just a few years ago.

As Dillon and Logan are preparing to fight come October 14, the former UFC fighter has gotten incredibly personal with the YouTuber-turned-wrestler. He has constantly attacked his fiancee, Nina Agdal, posting photos – real and fake – of her with other men. That led to a lawsuit from Nina against Dillon as she sought a restraining order against him, as well as damages of $150,000.

Typically when one of the Paul brothers goes to war, the other backs him up, but Logan and Jake have been beefing a little bit themselves. Jake previously stated that he didn’t need to defend his brother as the drama between him and Danis was creating hype. However, he’s now stepped in to defend him and his fiancee.

Jake Paul finally defends Nina Agdal in Dillon Danis beef

Jake joined his brother on episode 394 of imPaulsive as they addressed their current beef and everything going on between Logan, Nina, and Dillon.

“When he tweets about anything other than Nina, no one cares, it doesn’t get good engagement,” Jake said. “Yeah, he makes jokes, but it’s largely in part that he’s exploiting Nina and there are so many hurt males out there that can’t get girls and they’re the ones that are like ‘yeah, f*ck girls, f*ck women, I love what Dillon is doing’ and they know they won’t ever get a hot girl.

“Now they’re finding a way out to unleash their hate through this super hateful, insecure male who is clearly, clearly a very hurt person.”

Timestamp of 31:45

Jake also downplayed the significance of the 2 billion views that the former UFC fighter had gotten on his Twitter account over the last few weeks, noting that unless he was going after Nina, it wasn’t getting any traction.

Given the legal case between Nina, Logan, and Dillon, the fight has been called into a bit of jeopardy. However, Logan has stated it is going ahead and that it is a winner-take-all contest now – at least on his side.

