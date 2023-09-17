Jake Paul fires back at KSI after getting kicked from Tommy Fury’s face-to-face

Jake Paul has claimed that KSI’s team “freaked out” after he joined a virtual face-to-face with Tommy Fury hosted by Adin Ross.

With their clash finally scheduled for October 14, the feud between KSI and Tommy Fury is starting to heat up ahead of their fight, where the YouTube star will be aiming to KO his opponent and prove he’s miles ahead of any other influencer boxer. Although despite his eyes set on Fury ahead of their bout, his rivalry with Jake Paul is all but forgotten.

On September 16, Kick streamer Adin Ross hosted a virtual face-to-face for KSI and Fury to talk about their upcoming fight. However, talks were interrupted, as Jake Paul joined the call to weigh in with his opinions, during which he got into a heated discussion with KSI.

Nevertheless, just minutes later Jake was abruptly removed from the call, and despite KSI demanding for him to be added back, The Problem Child claimed he was removed at the request of KSI’s team.

“Lol KSI manager freaking out behind the scenes and making Adin’s manager kick me out of the chat! Soft!” he wrote on Twitter/X.

Jake then leaked a conversation between himself, Adin Ross, and another member called Taav, who claimed he was forced to kick Paul from the conversation. “Yo I had to kick you. Their team was Spazzing,” said Taav. “Come on after they’re off to talk about it maybe?”

“Don’t be soft!” Jake replied. “They need you brother. You’re promoting their fight. Not the other way around. Adin asked me to do the stream brother.” Adin then chimed into the conversation: “Let me get Jake in. Trust. KSI said add him.”

“So wack,” Jake said, before Taav added: “JJ team is being wack as f**k. You can say it when you hop on.”

Hitting back, KSI’s manager Mams Taylor put Jake Paul on blast, slamming him as a “fraudulent poser.”

“I’d never freak out over you, you fraudulent poser,” said Mams. “Should have not ducked if you want that KSI clout. Get your attention elsewhere by fighting crippled old men.”

It remains to be seen whether or not we’ll finally see KSI and Jake Paul touch gloves in the ring, with next steps unclear until KSI and Fury are done and dusted.