 Best of the hilarious Pope meme taking over Twitter - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Best of the hilarious Pope meme taking over Twitter

Published: 18/Oct/2020 17:50

by Georgina Smith
The Pope holds Simba from The Lion King
Twitter: flitzpiepe0815

Share

Twitter is never far from its next brilliant trend, and this time people have been editing increasingly bizarre objects onto one particular picture of Pope Francis. Here are the best ones out there for your enjoyment.

His Holiness Pope Francis, who is actually fairly active on Twitter himself, has featured in plenty popular memes over the years. Back in 2017, he had the internet in stitches with an incredibly awkward picture alongside the US President, looking thoroughly unimpressed.

Advertisement

The picture quickly gained traction and spread through the internet like wildfire, as people came up with every meme in the book to laugh about the bizarre image.

While the Pope has appeared in several ‘memeable’ photos since then, none have gone quite so viral as one particular image that sees him raising his arms up, holding the Eucharist. And of course, the internet took that inch and ran a marathon.

Advertisement

People have been editing every object imaginable into the hands of the religious leader, from TV and movie characters, food, retro items, and even the Pope himself. Here are the best of the bunch:

Gaming

People wasted no time incorporating their favorite video games into the bizarre meme, and just about everything you can imaging made an appearance. Images see him holding an N64 controller, another a phone running Runescape. One talented artist Trickster even recreated a sonic version of the image in pixel art form.

TV and Film

The potential for TV shows and movies to be combined with this meme are practically endless, but Twitter users were straight there with most iconic scenes around. Of course, the beloved Baby Yoda had to make an appearance, along with a brilliant recreation of Spiderman’s iconic kiss scene, among others.

Advertisement

Famous Faces

Naturally, celebrities who themselves have found themselves bearing the brunt of meme culture have found them unintentionally starring in a collaboration with the Catholic Pope, including an image of Jason Derulo falling down some steps. And as always, Twitter users have kept it meta by having the Pope hold up himself.

Everything In-between:

As you can imagine, no stone was left unturned with meme, and by the time it was spreading across timelines globally, people had put some totally random objects in the Pope’s hands.

How to get the Pope meme template?

Thankfully if you want to make your own version of this hilarious meme, helpful Twitter users have been uploading their own templates so you can join in on the fun.

Advertisement

Entertainment

TikToker Larray sparks backlash for joking he “pretended” to be gay

Published: 18/Oct/2020 17:16

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: larray

Share

TikTok

TikTok star Larray has found himself in controversy once again, after he Tweeted during his livestream that he’s only “pretending to be gay for clout”. 

22-year old Lawrence Merrit, who is better known by his screen name Larray, is part of TikTok content creation collective the Hype House.

Advertisement

He recently hosted a livestream for fans, which included a game or two of popular online game Among Us. However, the good spirits soon soured when Larray Tweeted that “this whole time ive been pretending to be gay for clout [sic]”.

Twitter: Larray
Larray caused confusion with his latest Twitter joke – but not everyone saw the funny side.

Of course, this led to many fans reacting with anger and shock.

Advertisement

As well as many Twitter users predicting that Larray would now be “canceled”, one user demanded that he “leave the hype house” following this Tweet. Another quipped that Larray should “get the note app ready”, referring to TikTokers’ favored mode of online apologies.

The Tweet also caused a lot of speculation, with one user suggesting that the revelation, if true, was “not a big deal.” They argued that “David bowie lied about being gay/bi at the beginning of his career” and suggesting that Larray, like Bowie, used his sexuality “as a facade and it caught people’s attention.”

Note: David Bowie did come out later in life, but didn’t lie about his sexuality beforehand.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, another Twitter user theorized that this wasn’t the only thing Larray did for “clout”: So is [t]he Black Lives Matter photo for clout as well? These things make you wonder?”

A lot of fans, on the other hand, stepped in to defend Larray, with many of them explaining that the Tweet was part of a joke he was making with fans on his livestream, with one fan saying: “ya’ll, it’s a joke on his ig live… [sic]”.

Another fan criticized the reaction, asking: “so we can’t joke now?”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, when Nikita Dragun responded to Larray that “we been known” in a now-deleted Tweet, she immediately received backlash, with one user saying “Yikes” and another declaring her “canceled [sic]”.

Both Larray and Dragun have been in a constant swirl of backlash on social media throughout the 2020.

Advertisement

While Larray was recently accused of ‘slapping’ bestie Charli D’Amelio, fans have recently turned against Nikita Dragun for allegedly telling her security guard to “shoo” in a viral video.