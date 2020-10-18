Best of the hilarious Pope meme taking over Twitter - Dexerto

Twitter is never far from its next brilliant trend, and this time people have been editing increasingly bizarre objects onto one particular picture of Pope Francis. Here are the best ones out there for your enjoyment.

His Holiness Pope Francis, who is actually fairly active on Twitter himself, has featured in plenty popular memes over the years. Back in 2017, he had the internet in stitches with an incredibly awkward picture alongside the US President, looking thoroughly unimpressed.

Advertisement

The picture quickly gained traction and spread through the internet like wildfire, as people came up with every meme in the book to laugh about the bizarre image.

While the Pope has appeared in several ‘memeable’ photos since then, none have gone quite so viral as one particular image that sees him raising his arms up, holding the Eucharist. And of course, the internet took that inch and ran a marathon.

Advertisement

People have been editing every object imaginable into the hands of the religious leader, from TV and movie characters, food, retro items, and even the Pope himself. Here are the best of the bunch:

Gaming

People wasted no time incorporating their favorite video games into the bizarre meme, and just about everything you can imaging made an appearance. Images see him holding an N64 controller, another a phone running Runescape. One talented artist Trickster even recreated a sonic version of the image in pixel art form.

So I found the original image used in that Pope meme, and — unsurprisingly — he's holding the most holy item of all in it. #N64 pic.twitter.com/sqVqQkZ63h — N64 Today (@N64Today) October 17, 2020

the pope plays runescape mobile pic.twitter.com/Wgm3K1AGG6 — Green Dragon Bot (@GreenDragonBot) October 17, 2020

TV and Film

The potential for TV shows and movies to be combined with this meme are practically endless, but Twitter users were straight there with most iconic scenes around. Of course, the beloved Baby Yoda had to make an appearance, along with a brilliant recreation of Spiderman’s iconic kiss scene, among others.

Advertisement

October 30th. He will save us. pic.twitter.com/aZHizEjVZb — President Warren G Haunting (@PopeAwesomeXIII) October 16, 2020

pope pattern luxus edition pic.twitter.com/Hk0ymbUiKu — elli fanclub nordkiez (@flitzpiepe0815) October 16, 2020

Famous Faces

Naturally, celebrities who themselves have found themselves bearing the brunt of meme culture have found them unintentionally starring in a collaboration with the Catholic Pope, including an image of Jason Derulo falling down some steps. And as always, Twitter users have kept it meta by having the Pope hold up himself.

Read More: Kanye West confirms Joe Rogan podcast date and plan to redesign studio

BREAKING: Jason Derulo is falling into the Pope’s hands pic.twitter.com/iu4UhkNGLF — zach silberberg (for hire) (@zachsilberberg) October 16, 2020

Everything In-between:

As you can imagine, no stone was left unturned with meme, and by the time it was spreading across timelines globally, people had put some totally random objects in the Pope’s hands.

pope got that new iphone 12 😳😳 #popememe pic.twitter.com/9MvVYO784y — ♠ gage gockel ♠ (@GageGockel) October 17, 2020

How to get the Pope meme template?

Thankfully if you want to make your own version of this hilarious meme, helpful Twitter users have been uploading their own templates so you can join in on the fun.