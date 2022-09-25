Jake Paul claims Floyd Mayweather is “ruining his legacy”, sets conditions for fight

After an extensive back and forth between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather, the younger Paul brother has laid out the conditions for a fight to stop Mayweather from “ruining his legacy”.

As Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather gear up to take on different opponents later this year, the two can’t help but send shots at one another. On September 24, Mayweather told TMZ he would be open to fighting Jake which was almost immediately met with more trash talk from Jake.

Jake claimed he would give Mayweather a “proper retirement” if the two were to meet in the ring, and urged Showtime Sports executive Stephen Espinoza to make the fight happen.

The 24th also saw Mayweather step into the ring for an exhibition match in Japan. And while there was no winner, Mayweather easily knocked out his “no name” opponent Mikuru Asakura. But fighting a little-known boxer has given the Paul brothers more ammo to fire shots at Floyd.

Jake Paul lays out conditions for Mayweather fight

On September 25, Jake would address his followers on Twitter via a video captioned “Dear Floyd Mayweather”. He would call out Floyd once again followed by a set of conditions for a fight between the two.

“Picture this. It’s 2022. Floyd Mayweather is ruining his legacy fighting no-name guys, wasting his fans’ money, wasting his fans’ time. He doesn’t even know the names of the guys he’s fighting, and then he chooses to fight Comedy Shorts Gamer. To make some money to pay his tax bills,” Jake stated.

He then took on a more serious persona to lay out the conditions of their potential fight. Floyd would need to get his weight up to 165 and Jake would drop down to 175. For reference, Mayweather weighed 155 during his fight against Logan Paul who weighed just over 189 pounds – a 34-pound difference.

“Floyd, I will fight you, and you know that’s one of the biggest fights to make in boxing. Make a couple hundred million dollars, but what will your excuse be?” Jake claimed. “You didn’t care what my brother weighed, so why do you care what I weigh?”

But Jake wasn’t confident in Floyd accepting the fight. He claimed that Mayweather would find a way to “dance around” the challenge, and offered up an excuse that Floyd might use to avoid the fight.

“‘Once he fights a professional fighter he’s gonna get destroyed. It’ll be bad for him.’ Why not let that be you?” Jake asked.

He closed by stating that he couldn’t believe it’s 2022 and Floyd Mayweather is “scared” to fight Jake Paul.