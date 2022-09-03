Jake Paul blasts Dana White after UFC prez tells media to “stop asking” about him

Jake Paul has poked fun at Dana White once again after the UFC head honcho told the media to “stop asking” about ‘The Problem Child’.

Jake Paul has made quite a splash in the world of combat sports ever since he first took up the goal to become a pro boxer, and while a move into the UFC has been teased several times by the younger Paul brother, it seems Dana White is tired of being asked about the upstart athlete.

That exhaustion led White to shut down all questions related to the self-proclaimed “hothead” during a media scrum. After the clip surfaced on social media, J.P. picked it up for himself and poked fun at the incident.

Jake Paul trolls Dana White for shutting down questions during UFC press event

The young man wasted no words when addressing the situation on social media and even accompanied his tweet with an edited version of the footage that shows the businessman going a particularly brutal shade of red in the face.

“[Dana] sounds like an ex who still isn’t able to get over you,” he joked. “Why so angry? Turning red?”

Jake Paul also informed members of the press that he would field all questions they have for him in the future. “To all MMA media… you can ask me anything you want. That’s your job and I respect it.”

While the rivalry between the two men has been a storied one, this could signal the end of their back-and-forth if White is seriously done entertaining questions on the subject.