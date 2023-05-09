Jake Paul says he will be “done” with boxing if he loses to Nate Diaz

YouTube star Jake Paul says he’s treating his upcoming match against Nate Diaz as if it’s his last, claiming he can’t afford to lose the bout after his loss to Tommy Fury.

Jake Paul is preparing to face off against UFC star Nate Diaz after months of trash talk between the two fighters.

However, this marks one of Jake’s biggest challenges, thus far, following his bout against British boxer Tommy Fury earlier this year. It was the first time he’d taken on a boxer on his level — and Jake ultimately lost by split-decision, marking the first L in his bombastic career.

Now, Jake is taking on an even bigger threat with Nate Diaz, who he acknowledges is one of his greatest opponents. The two announced their bout in early April, and they’ll face off on August 5 in Dallas, Texas.

Jake Paul treating fight with Nate Diaz as if it’s his last

The two met up for a press conference for their forthcoming fight on May 9, where Jake admitted that he can’t afford to lose to Diaz due to his previous loss against Fury.

“Truly, this fight is do or die,” he said. “I have to leave it all on the line. And the same is true for Nate Diaz,” he continued, making mention of Diaz’s exit from the UFC.

“I just lost [to Tommy Fury]. And if [Nate Diaz] beats me, where does that leave me?”

“If you lose this fight, are you done?” Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani asked Jake.

“In my mind, that’s how I’m treating it,” Jake answered.

Although it’s not clear if Jake will hang up his gloves if he loses to Diaz, he’s certainly treating this bout as though it might be his last one ever.

He’s not the only influencer-boxer flirting with the idea of retirement, as fellow YouTuber and rapper KSI has also claimed that he’s retiring from boxing after this year.

For more information on how to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz, check out our hub right here at Dexerto.