Jake Paul claims Nate Diaz “ducked” $10m MMA fight after agreeing before

Jake Paul claimed that Nate Diaz has “ducked” the $10 million offer for an MMA fight despite previously agreeing to it before their boxing match in early August.

Since stepping into the world of professional boxing, Jake Paul has been adding to his previously stellar record by fighting mixed martial artists who want to try their hand in the ring.

He’s also gone after Conor McGregor for a fight, as well as UFC boss Dana White, as he’s been keen to leave a mark on the MMA world. As a result, he’s signed a deal with the PFL – Professional Fighters League – to make his MMA debut in their super fights division.

When Jake defeated Nate Diaz at the start of August, the pair had agreed that, no matter the result, they’d run the fight back inside the cage. Well, that was the case, but has claimed that Nate has “ducked” their $10 million agreement.

Jake Paul says Nate Diaz “ducked” MMA fight offer despite accepting before

That’s right, prior to their boxing match on August 5, Jake offered Nate a two-fight deal – with the first being inside the boxing ring, and the second inside the MMA cage. Nate agreed, but on the condition that it didn’t happen in the PFL, given he has “no connection” to the promotion.

Naturally, it was something that came up during Jake’s September 5 interview with TMZ Sports. “We’re at the drawing board right now. Nate Diaz ducked the $10 million offer, so he’s not the badass that everyone said he was,” the YouTuber-turned-boxer said.

“I wanted to fight him in MMA and do something that no boxer has really ever done, which is, in the prime of their career, go over to MMA. MMA fighters have gone over to boxing, but I want to go over to MMA and Nate Diaz ducked the offer.”

Jake said he tried to “push forward” with an agreement behind the scenes after Nate’s public acceptance, but that came to “no avail” and now he’s looking for someone else to fight.

He still hasn’t got a concrete date for when he’ll be back in the boxing ring, or debut in the cage, other than he’s hoping to do something “soon.” So, we’ll have to wait and see.