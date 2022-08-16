Jake Paul reveals fight offer made to big name opponent for October boxing return

Jake Paul has hinted that he could make his return to the boxing ring in October, as offer has been sent out to a “big name” and it looks likely that a deal will get done.

After co-promoting the Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor superfight under his MVP brand, Jake Paul confirmed that he’d be throwing on his boxing gloves once again and stepping into the ring before long.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer had planned to fight in August – first against Tommy Fury, and then against Hasim Rahman Jr. when Fury pulled out – but things haven’t gone to plan. Instead, Jake has been left without a summer fight, and fans’ attention has turned to KSI’s card on August 27th.

While a superfight between Jake and KSI has been mooted for 2023, ‘The Problem Child’ still wants to step into the ring before then, and it looks like October will be the month that finally sees him return to action.

Jake Paul planning October fight with offer already made

After the Rahman Jr. fight was scrapped, Jake’s promotion company confirmed that he was aiming for an October return, but didn’t say much else on the matter.

Well, Jake appeared on Episode 200 of the TimboSugar show with UFC ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley, and confirmed that he’s put a fight offer out there to an unnamed opponent. “We’re looking at an October date, and yeah, it’s very difficult… I trained for like three months straight, so it’s a little bit annoying to not get any reward out of it,” Jake said.

“But, we’re looking at an October date and have a pretty big name opponent that we’re excited about. So, the offer is out and it’s looking like we’re going to be able to get a deal done.”

Timestamp of 25:50

As noted, there is no mention as to who Jake might be planning to fight, nor has there been any rumors about opponents since the Rahman Jr. fight fell through.

Plenty of MMA fighters and former boxing champions have stated that they’d be interested in fighting Jake, but who knows as to who he’s got lined up. We’ll just have to keep an eye on things.