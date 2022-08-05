Jake Paul reveals boxing plans following two fight cancellations

Jake Paul’s MVP brand has hinted at when he may now make his return to boxing following the cancellation of his fight with Hasim Rahman Jr.

After over six months of inactivty, Jake Paul was supposed to make his return to the boxing ring this summer, however, things haven’t gone according to plan.

First off, the YouTuber-turned-boxer was supposed to settle his longtime feud with Tommy Fury, but the Brit had his struggles getting into the United States, which meant that fight wasn’t going to go ahead. Then, Jake was scheduled to fight his former sparring partner Hasim Rahman Jr as a replacement.

The fight with Rahman Jr – a natural Heavyweight – fell through due to a supposed issue with him cutting enough weight to reach the 205lbs limit. While some fans may want to see Jake fight this summer, that’s pretty unlikely at this point.

Jake Paul wants to fight before 2022 is over

In fact, if reports are correct, Jake will go nearly a full calendar between fights, as his Most Valuable Promotions brand has given a bit of an update on his future.

According to a statement given to The Sun, the ‘Problem Child’ and his team are “evaluating multiple opponents for Jake Paul to return in October.”

Unfortunately, there is no other details apart from that nugget about an October fight night. No word on who might be in his crosshairs or where the fight will take place.

Twitter: Jake Paul Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. were set to face off on August 6 – but Rahman wasn’t projected to make weight in time.

As we’ve seen time and time again, plenty of fighters are willing to throw their hat into the ring and say they want to fight Jake, but only a select few have actually gotten past the trash talk stage and agreed to fight him.

Where Jake fights will also have a big role in who his opponent is. As we saw with his planned August 6th bout, the New York State Athletic Commission were rather picky on him fighting an actual ‘boxer’ and not an MMA fighter. Other commissions can be more lenient on that front, but it all depends on what Jake and his team decide to do.