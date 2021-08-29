Jake Paul’s payout for Tyron Woodley fight revealed

Jake Paul is set for his biggest boxing payday yet if reported figures for his fight with Tyron Woodley are to be believed.

As the YouTuber boxing game continues to get bigger and bigger, the Paul brothers – Logan and Jake – are at the forefront of things.

The pair initially stepped in between the ropes to fight fellow content creators, but since then, they’ve managed to touch gloves with athletes and real fighters.

Jake has been on a knockout spree – defeating Nate Robinson and Ben Askren in no time at all – but he faces his toughest test yet in the form of former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. Though, he is set for a nice payday.

How much is Jake Paul being paid for Tyron Woodley fight?

The social media star’s fight with Askren netted him $690,000 just for getting into the ring, but he also had a split of the pay-per-view sales – which he claimed eclipsed “$65 million” from 1.3 million buys.

Jake recently stated that he’s taken a bit of a cut for the Woodley fight to help fighters on the undercard make more money, but according to the Evening Standard, he’s still set to net a guaranteed $1 million.

That payout is just for getting into the ring and fighting Woodley, who himself is making an apparent $500,000. The pair will also have splits of the PPV buys, and should each easily be in for a multi-million dollar payout.

Woodley’s agent, Malki Kawa, said as much back in June, telling MMAFighting that the former UFC champ should “should walk away with a multi-million dollar payday.”

Some boxing and athletic commissions are open to releasing the exact payouts for all fighters before the event, but that hasn’t happened. Either way, win or lose, Jake should give fans an indicator of how much it made in the days after.