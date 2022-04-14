Jake Paul names Floyd Mayweather as possible opponent for August boxing match

YouTube boxer Jake Paul is slated to return to the ring this August to touch gloves with an as-yet-unnamed opponent — but he says undefeated champ Floyd Mayweather is in the running.

Jake Paul’s 5-0 record is looking to take on another challenger as he prepares for a summertime boxing match this coming August.

‘The Problem Child’s most recent victory saw him defeat former UFC champ Tyron Woodley in their highly-anticipated rematch after UK boxer Tommy Fury pulled out at the last minute due to an injury.

Thus far, Paul’s been keeping his lips sealed on who his upcoming rival could be… but it looks like he’s got some pretty big names on his list in the interim.

Jake Paul names Floyd Mayweather, Anderson Silva, more as possible opponents

During an April 14 interview with boxing commentator Ted Atlas and co-host Ken Rideout, Paul made mention of a major boxing champ that could be gracing the main event of his fight card this summer.

“Yeah, we’re still locking down opponents,” Paul admitted. “There’s a lot of names. Floyd Mayweather, Oscar de la Hoya, Anderson Silva, Tommy Fury, Sonny William out of Australia. There’s a lot of people on the hit list.”

“Some other names we’re talking to off the record, but we just want to see what makes the most sense.”

(Topic begins at 24:10)

If it comes about, this would mark the second time Mayweather faces off with Jake Paul, as the two notably scuffled ahead of his exhibition match against older brother Logan in 2021.

Anderson Silva has also been named in connection to the Paul bros, with the Brazilian MMA star claiming he was open to a possible bout with either influencer late last year.

For now, Paul says he wants someone who “matches my star power” when it comes to carrying promotion for events.

With names like Mike Tyson getting thrown around, too, there’s no telling who Jake has lined up for this bout — but fans can bet it’ll be massive.