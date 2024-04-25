The Undertaker praises Logan Paul’s WWE run for not following the “formula”

WWE Hall of Famer and everyone’s favorite dead man, The Undertaker has heaped praise on Logan Paul’s run of late, arguing his success comes as a result of his originality inside the squared circle.

When it comes to WWE careers, few are as legendary as The Undertaker. For over three decades now the sound of a gong sends shivers down spines as although the athlete behind the gimmicky, Mark Calaway, has formally retired, WrestleMania 40 proved the character can still show up when least expected.

So when The Undertaker chimes in on the business today, wrestling fans and modern-day superstars alike all pay attention. When discussing some of the top prospects on the current roster, he spotlighted social media influencer-turned-US Champion Logan Paul, though not for the reasons you may think.

Article continues after ad

While acknowledging his “athleticism” and his penchant for picking up in-ring quirks “fast”, what The Undertaker truly appreciates about Paul is “that he is not a polished, professional sports entertainer.”

Article continues after ad

Other than coming from the independent circuit, WWE has its NXT and Performance Center in Orlando designed to pluck athletes from other disciplines and show them the ropes of pro wrestling, crafting a pool of identically trained stars. The Undertaker likes that Paul goes against that norm.

“Everyone has pretty much the same formula because that’s how they all come up. He’s an outsider that’s come into the business with this huge following and this huge background. So I kind of like the fact that he’s a little bit of an oddity,” he explained on his Six Feet Under podcast.

Article continues after ad

Undertaker discusses Logan Paul from the 50:50 timestamp below.

While it’s unclear if Taker himself has given the relative WWE newcomer any key advice, he did share a quick word with Paul after his WrestleMania 40 match, praising his finish, in particular.

“That frog splash that he did to go over in that match, dude, I told him, I knew you were going over with that one,” Undertaker said. “You don’t get up that high unless you’re going to go over with it.”