Jake Paul mocks Conor McGregor & Khabib ahead of Ben Askren fight - Dexerto

YouTube star turned amateur boxer Jake Paul is once again calling out Conor McGregor and even reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a new video ahead of his April 17 fight against Ben Askren.

Paul has been relentless in his pursuit of securing a boxing match against the Irishman McGregor, frequently challenging him in videos, making fight offers and videos mocking the UFC veteran.

On February 23, the YouTuber took things a step further by bringing McGregor’s rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov, into the mix, mocking the Russian and his mannerisms.

In the short video, Paul impersonates McGregor, Khabib and Askren in a series of sketches to promote his April 17 bout.

In the first part of the clip, Jake puts on his best Irish accent and pretends to be McGregor having a phone call with UFC President Dana White after his loss to Dustin Poirier.

“Dana, I’m sorry I lost, mate. I bought this fooking Lamborghini though,” he joked.

Next, he pretended to be Khabib while wearing his signature Papakha doing a press conference in the wake of McGregor’s loss at UFC 257.

“This is what happens when you spar little kids, okay? I spar back,” he said in his best Russian accent. “Conor McGregor must respect gym. Conor McGregor no respect gym.”

In perhaps his best skip, Paul put on an afro-style wig and a “Vote for Pedro” shirt combining both Ben Askren and Napoleon Dynamite.

“I just got back from my hip surgery, now I’m going to fight Jake Paul for a bunch of money. I’m going to invest all of it into Siacoin,” the YouTuber mocked.

I feel like this is average work at best. the guy has a full-time production staff and he can’t come up with anything better??? https://t.co/R5238po9Lr — Funky (@Benaskren) February 23, 2021

Askren, however, didn’t take too kindly to the video and didn’t even think it was worth all the effort. In a quote tweet, the 36-year-old called the video “average work at best.”

“The guy has a full-time production staff and he can’t come up with anything better???” Askren asked to the tune of a whopping three question marks.

Knowing Jake, this won’t be the last time he takes aim at Askren ahead of their fight. We’ll have to see if he can walk the walk after all this trash talk when the two step into the ring on April 17.