Ben Askren claims Dillon Danis was “scared” of fighting Jake Paul

Published: 26/Jan/2021 23:49

by Michael Gwilliam
Wikimedia/Instagram/Jakepaul/dillondanis

Jake Paul

With mixed martial artist Ben Askren officially stepping foot into the ring against YouTube celebrity Jake Paul on April 17, the former UFC star has revealed some new information about the origins of the match and how Dillon Danis seems to have ducked the confrontation.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren was officially announced on January 26, with Paul revealing his next boxing opponent on Twitter via a slick poster.

The two had been engaged in social media shenanigans for some time, and after weeks of back-and-forth, Askren officially accepted the challenge on December 22 – and now, the contract is signed.

While that may be all well and good, Ben wasn’t even who Jake originally wanted to match up against, according to Askren.

During an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Ben delved into how Dillon Danis didn’t want to take the fight. (Segment starts at 3:08)

“Dillon Danis is actually afraid of Jake Paul!” he revealed after claiming that Jake really wanted to fight him. “Legitimately, I’m not messing with you.”

While the conversation shifted, the two returned to the topic of Danis a bit later on. (Segment starts at 28:43)

Jake Paul
Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm.

“Dude, Dillon is such a little… can you believe how much of a little bitch this guy is?” Askren laughed. “And how he wants to act like he wanted the fight? I mean listen, Ariel, I will give you this: I don’t want to crap on myself. I was number two. I was not in the driver’s seat. It was Dillon Danis.”

“Dillon Danis is actually scared of a YouTube star! That’s so embarrassing!” the former UFC fighter added.

Danis has, however, denied claims that he’s too chicken to take on a YouTube boxer. On Twitter, Danis shared DMs sent by Jake ,and how he would have preferred a June bout. He also called an offer the YouTuber’s manager sent “pure dog shit.”

As for Askren’s own match against Jake Paul, the former Bellator Welterweight Championship revealed he predicts that he will win by TKO in the seventh round, citing his lack of power as the only reason it will go so deep.

“It’s going to take me some time to beat him down and make him hate his life,” he chuckled.

We’ll have to see if the prediction comes true when the two face off on April 17.

YouTubers & artists pay tribute after Atlanta rapper 6dogs’ passing

Published: 26/Jan/2021 23:33

by Alan Bernal
6 dogs passing soundcloud
via Underground Underdogs

Tributes and messages of remembrances are pouring in for Atlanta rapper Chase Amick, more famously known as 6 dogs, after the influential underground artist passed away at 21.

According to Everything Georgia, the young musician died by suicide, reported on Tuesday, January 26. As someone who made a name for himself in SoundCloud’s libraries of tracks, 6 dogs helped many like him navigate their young music careers.

He was said to be a friend to many in the space, and was a beloved creator both inside and out of the studio. He was a respected artist, with hits and popular videos throughout the years that included ‘Flossing,’ ‘Faygo Dreams,’ and more.

Since the news of his passing, YouTubers and artists with similar upbringings or stories as 6 dogs’ paid their respects as another promising rapper raised out of the SoundCloud scene has passed.

“RIP 6 dogs,” BOYFRIENDZ member Aaron Puckett, known as lil aaron, said. “Real underground legend. Made it all the way to Benny Blanco off of some internet rap songs. Forever the goat.

“Rarely met anyone from the SoundCloud scene in that era that was just positive and nice to everyone like 6 dogs was. Always had some inspiring shit to say. even if it was random af. such a nice kid. gone way to fucking soon.”

Popular YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and artist Corpse Husband was dismayed at the news. “RIP 6 dogs this shit fucking hurts,” he wrote on Twitter.

6 dogs’ reach was profound to many. A rapper born in a creatively stifling world who’s outlet and coping mechanism to depression was the music he made, something many musical upstarts could relate to.

In 2017, he told Masked Gorilla, “I was super depressed, you know, I still feel some type of way sometimes but for the most part I’m straight now, but I just needed an outlet.” It would be a sentiment that he would draw from in his music and messages to fans.

It’s unknown what will become of the artist’s upcoming album that he was looking forward to releasing. 6 dogs’ cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13-11-14 (AUS).