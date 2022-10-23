Jake Paul mocks Connor McGregor’s claims he’d beat Islam Makhachev

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: [email protected]

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has fired shots at Conor McGregor after the UFC star claimed he could counter Islam Makhachev’s fighting style.

Being one of the pioneers of influencer boxing, YouTube star Jake Paul has made a name for himself in the world of combat sports in the last few years.

So far, the younger Paul brother has had five bouts under his belt, and right now he’s gearing up for his sixth against MMA legend Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva.

Despite being less than a week out from his scrap with Silva, he’s still going for people’s necks on Twitter, this time firing shots at Conor McGregor.

Following on from claims that he’d be an easier fight than his upcoming Anderson Silva bout, once again, Jake he took aim at McGregor.

In now-deleted tweets, the Irishman hit out at the newly-crowned UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who took the title from Oliveira by submission in the second round at UFC 280.

Conor claimed that he now has the tools to be able to counter the fighting style used by his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, which Makhachev adopted. “Nice fight. nice performance. I have built all the tools to beat this style now Vs b4,” he said on Twitter.

However, Jake strongly thinks otherwise. Hitting back at the UFC star, he said: “Only tools he has built are Twitter fingers. Islam would Khabib him in one round. Hence why he deleted his tweets.”

McGregor’s last fight left him on the sidelines after suffering from a broken leg injury against Dustin Poirier. But, now he’s looking to get back in the octagon.

With Jake also teasing an MMA debut, it definitely wouldn’t be impossible to see the two face off in the future. Though has expressed that he thinks McGregor will ultimately avoid a bout.