Conor McGregor & Jake Paul fight rumors reignited as UFC star won’t rule it out

Conor McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, has left the door open regarding a fight with Jake Paul and it wouldn’t necessarily be in the boxing ring.

Given that his boxing record is full of former MMA stars, it’s no surprise that Jake Paul has continually gone after some of the biggest UFC fighters around over the last few years.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has always had one big target, though: Conor McGregor. Jake has routinely gone after the Irish fighting superstar over the last few years, trying to draw a response. McGregor has, at times, acknowledged Jake’s trash talk, calling him and Logan “dingbats” while also mocking his skills inside the ring.

Jake is returning to the ring in mid-December to face Andre August, a relatively unknown pro boxer with a 10-1-1 record, and with a win expected, it has increased talk about what he might do after that.

Conor McGregor camp won’t rule out Jake Paul fight in future

Well, Conor McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, has left the door for them to fight in the near future possibly, and it wouldn’t have to be in the boxing ring.

Attar was asked about the Irishman’s future in combat sports and a potential matchup with Jake. “I think the challenge with combat sports is looking that far ahead. You never say never. Getting back into the octagon is step one, going in and handling business there.

“Then, not looking past that, but then, obviously, when you get past that, look at your options and see what’s next,” he told Fox.

Jake faces Andre August in December, but fans are interested in what happens after.

As has been well documented, Jake has signed a deal with the PFL to make his MMA debut with them, but Conor wouldn’t fit the bill there yet as he is still under contract with the UFC for a little bit.

Additionally, the 35-year-old hasn’t stepped into a boxing ring since he lost to Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition back in late 2017. So, who knows where they’d match up, but it would certainly be interesting.

