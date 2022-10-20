Jake Paul says fighting Conor McGregor would be ‘easy’ compared to Anderson Silva

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

YouTube star Jake Paul says that a possible fight with MMA star Conor McGregor would be “easier” compared to his upcoming bout against Anderson Silva.

Jake Paul is one of the biggest names in the influencer-boxing game. First facing off against fellow YouTuber Deji in the ring back in 2018, Paul has gone on to become the face of the new combat sports fad.

Since then, he’s racked up an undefeated 5-0 record, facing off against the likes of NBA star Nate Robinson, former Olympian Ben Askren, and even UFC champ Tyron Woodley.

Now, Jake is set to take on mixed martial arts legend Anderson Silva… but he says that this bout will be harder than a possible match against another fighter he’s called out multiple times.

Twitter: jakepaul, DAZN

Jake Paul calls Conor McGregor fight “easier” than Anderson Silva bout

Paul spoke out on the subject during the latest episode of his “BS” podcast, where he admitted that a fight with ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor would be easier than his upcoming boxing match against Silva.

“My friend just texted me. He’s like, ‘Bro, 2 years ago, you called out Conor McGregor.’ Like da*n near joking. Now, if Conor and I fought, that’s to me an easier fight than Anderson Silva,” he claimed.

Aside from being eager to fight Floyd Mayweather at some point, Paul has also called out Conor McGregor multiple times in the past, itching for a turn in the boxing ring with the Irish UFC star.

However, McGregor has historically been uninterested in this potential matchup, with his most recent response to Jake’s repeated challenges being a brutal roast toward the YouTuber on Twitter where he called the influencer a “flop” and a “nobody.”

That being said, it looks like Jake is refusing to back down from his dream fight despite McGregor’s dismissals… and even UFC prez Dana White says not to count this potential bout.