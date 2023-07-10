Jake Paul explains why he thought Logan would never get married after shock engagement

Jake Paul has explained why he always thought his older brother, Logan, would never get married following his shock engagement announcement.

With their lives always in the spotlight, it can sometimes be hard for some of the biggest influencers to maintain relationships.

Although, when it comes to Logan Paul, it seems he’s finally found his true love. It’s fair to say that the YouTube star stunned his fans on July 9, announcing his engagement to his now fiancée Nina Agdal — who he began dating just under a year ago.

Article continues after ad

However, according to younger brother Jake, he never expected his brother to ever get engaged.

Jake Paul reveals why he never thought Logan would get engaged

In a recent ‘BS w/ Jake Paul’ episode, ‘The Problem Child’ reacted to his older brother’s engagement, where he went on to explain why he never thought he’d see the day come.

“That’s f**king crazy, I never thought Logan would get engaged,” he said. “I never thought he would get married. He was like, hopeless.”

Jake continued, congratulating Logan on the engagement: “I love to see you happy man. You guys are an amazing couple, very perfect fit for each other, and there’s just happiness when you two walk into the room. It’s just cute, because I never thought it would happen.

Article continues after ad

“I never thought I would see hopeless romantic Logan Paul, who was just pessimistic about love for so long, find love, true love, as fast as it happened. It seems really really fast, it seems really perfect and really right, so it’s amazing.; Congratulations, Logan.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

When asked by his co-host why he thought his brother would never get married, Jake explained that both he and Logan have had some bad experiences in the past with dating due to their mega-fame in the online world.

Article continues after ad

“I felt the same way for a while, like there’s no one out here, this is all terrible. And then you find someone and they’ve f**ked rapper ‘x’ NBA player ‘y,’ and then it’s like, I can’t do that. It’s a cold world.”

“You announce that you’re dating one of us, and it’s a million people that hate you overnight.”

Jake further explained how difficult it truly is to date while in the public eye, and how it can feel like a burden. Regardless, he’s still buzzed to see his older brother find his match.

Article continues after ad

With Jake recently getting with 24-year-old Dutch-born Jutta Leerdam, perhaps he follow in the footsteps of Logan in getting engaged.