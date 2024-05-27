Is 90 Day Fiancé’s Amanda engaged? Drama explained

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Amanda Wilhelm clapped back at fans after a video of her boyfriend proposing to her was posted online.

Amanda Wilhelm was in a relationship with Razvan Ciocoi on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6, but they broke up because he was too focused on his career.

In March 2024, Amanda became official with her new boyfriend, Joel Zalazar, after posting a photo with him on her Instagram stories and tagging his account.

On May 24, the 90 Day Fiancé alum shared an Instagram selfie with Joel while wearing a white shirt and included a smiling face with hearts emoji caption.

In the comments, fans assumed that Amanda was engaged and congratulated her.

“When is the wedding gonna be?” one person asked. “Awww congratulations babes u look so beautiful and happy. I love this for you,” another fan added.

However, Amanda snapped at the fans who thought Joel had proposed to her and shared a response in a May 26 Instagram story.

“I really can’t stand gossip on social media. Why post about something that I haven’t even posted about or confirmed?” she wrote.

Although Amanda was annoyed at fans for revealing her engagement news, the information came from an Instagram video that was shared by a 90 Day Fiancé fan account on May 26.

The video showed Joel popping the question to Amanda while they were eating at a restaurant. He placed the ring on her finger and they shared a kiss, as the rest of the customers cheered for them.

While Amanda may be disappointed in fans for posting about her engagement to Joel before she got the chance, she could share her own post in the future to confirm whether the rumors are true.