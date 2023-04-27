Who is Jutta Leerdam? Jake Paul’s new girlfriend

Jake Paul has officially gone public with his new girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam. Here’s everything you need to know about his new boo — including her career as a professional athlete.

Jake Paul is one of YouTube’s most prominent personalities. First gaining fame on Vine with big bro Logan Paul, Jake has gone on to become a prolific influencer-boxer with his own sports betting brand, Betr. He has even launched his own sports-focused podcast, BS w/ Jake Paul.

Although he’s stepped away from life as a vlogger to focus on his combat sports career, Jake is still a major online figure… and his love life is always a point of interest to his 20 million subscribers.

Up until recently, Jake was romantically involved with model Julia Rose. However, the two appeared to have a rocky relationship and officially broke things off last year.

Now, ‘The Problem Child’ is seeing Jutta Leerdam. Here’s everything we know about her so far.

Who is Jutta Leerdam?

24-year-old Jutta Leerdam is a professional speed skater from the Netherlands.

The 6-foot-tall blonde is a five-time speed skating world champion as well as an influencer, boasting over four million followers on Instagram.

When did Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul start dating?

Although she’s been in a few of Jake’s pics and videos up until this point, the couple went official after she appeared in an episode of his podcast on April 27.

According to Jake and Jutta, they’d been attempting to keep their relationship lowkey… but the paparazzi got to them first, and they ended up breaking the news via Instagram on April 3.

It seems like Jutta is head-over-heels for her new bae, saying in their vlog that Jake is actually “more introverted in real life, more chill, more sweet and genuine, vulnerable, and emotionally open. I’ve never seen that in a guy.”

For now, it looks like these two lovebirds are thick as thieves. It doesn’t look as though Jake’s ex, Julia, has made any comment about their new relationship just yet — but we’ll make sure to keep you updated about this new romance right here on Dexerto.