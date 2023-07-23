KSI claims he’ll be “civil” with arch-nemesis Jake Paul at Logan’s wedding

YouTube star KSI has said he’ll be civil with his rival Jake Paul if the two cross paths at Logan Paul’s wedding.

On July 9, Logan Paul completely shocked the online world, announcing his engagement to his now fiancée Nina Agdal — who he began dating just under a year ago.

After seeing memes online joking about the two facing each other at the wedding, Jake Paul asked his older brother if KSI will be attending, to which Logan revealed he’ll likely get an invite.

Article continues after ad

“Yeah I mean I’m sure I’ll probably invite him, do you think that’s going to be an issue?” he asked.

“No, I don’t care,” Jake responded. Although, the ‘Problem Child’ was quick to note how the two have only been in a public setting with each other once — which almost ended in a brawl.

KSI says he’ll be “civil” with Jake at Logan Paul’s wedding

Thankfully, KSI doesn’t see any issue either, revealing in a July 22 YouTube video that he’ll be civil with his rival for Logan’s sake. “First of all, Logan’s wedding is going to be crazy. It’s going to be nuts. The amount of A-listers that are gonna be there, it’s going to be unreal,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“There’s going to be so many famous people, it’s going to be so extravagant. It’s going to be legit unreal. Best believe mans putting that Prime money into that wedding.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He added: “For Logan’s wedding, I’m going to keep it civilized.” However, the YouTuber won’t be putting his guard down, explaining that it may end up in them going blow for blow. “If it pops off it pops off innit man. Ah sh*t.”

Article continues after ad

(Timestamp at 2:37)

There’s no telling when Logan will be getting married, so there’s a possibility that KSI and Jake may have even thrown down and squashed their beef by then. We’ll just have to wait and see.