Nina Agdal slams critics who “talk sh*t” on fiancé Logan Paul

Danish supermodel Nina Agdal addressed her fiancé, Logan Paul’s, past, asking the critics who “talk sh*t” on her man to “just wait.”

YouTube star-turned-WWE heel Logan Paul announced his engagement to Danish supermodel Nina Agdal in July, calling her his “best friend” in a viral tweet capturing the moment.

Although his initial plan to propose hit a major road bump (the ring didn’t fit), the couple have been happily planning their upcoming nuptials in the weeks since.

However, Agdal has caught some side-eye from Paul’s critics, who have brought up the YouTuber’s many controversies in the wake of their romantic announcement.

Logan Paul’s fiancé sticks up for YouTuber despite controversies

Agdal spoke out on these criticisms during an August 1 episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast after co-host Mike Majlak brought up the topic.

“As soon as I sat down with you, and had one conversation, thirty seconds in — I think any person who has spoken to Logan will say the same thing — I was like, everyone has their baggage,” she said. “Everyone has different baggage.”

“Obviously, his is way more public than any other person, which is also making everything so much tougher. He’s gone through so much hardship and he’s been canceled multiple times, he’s had the entire world turn on him. And he still came out as a better, stronger, wiser, kinder person.”

“…I’m excited to see you continue growing and for people to see what an amazing man you actually are,” she continued. “And I know you’re gonna do so much good. People who talk sh*t right now, just wait. Let them.”

(Topic begins at 32:13)

It’s clear that Agdal is standing by her fiance despite his controversies — and Paul even claims she was by his side during one of the “darkest” moments in his life, to boot.

Thus far, it’s not clear when these two will pin down a wedding date; but they’re not the only influencer couple making things official as of late. On July 31, YouTube star Ethan Dolan proposed to longtime girlfriend Kristina Alice, sending fans into a tizzy.