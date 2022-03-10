Julia Rose speaks out on Jake Paul split after he’s spotted with new girl

Model Julia Rose has spoken out about her breakup with YouTuber Jake Paul after an image was posted of him kissing another woman.

Jake Paul is one of the biggest YouTubers out there, with millions of subscribers on his main channel, and he’s also one of the highest-earning creators on the platform, largely thanks to his lucrative boxing career.

Jake and model Julia Rose started dating in 2020, with the pair sharing their relationship through a series of social media posts over the years.

However, in February 2022, Paul ignited rumors that the couple had broken up with his tweet that read: “Alexa, play ‘I’m Single’ by Jake Paul.” He also went on to unfollow Rose on Instagram.

The rumors were further fuelled when Instagram model Sky Bri reposted an image to her story of Paul kissing her on the beach.

Breakup theories were confirmed in March when Rose slammed Paul in a response to one of his comments on social media.

Underneath an Instagram post, the YouTuber wrote: “God damn u honestly are so f**king hot it’s ridiculous.”

Rose then replied: “@realskybri @emilysalch either of you wanna come claim him since you’re so eager to post him? Prime example of why I broke up with him. Feel free to post more sh*t to make me feel better about my decision.”

So far, Jake hasn’t responded to Julia’s claims that she was the one who broke up with him, nor has he elaborated on exactly why their relationship ended.

According to Page Six, an “insider” reportedly said that Paul is “devastated” about the split, so many fans are waiting on the YouTuber to talk about the breakup in more detail.