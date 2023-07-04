Logan Paul’s secret proposal to Nina Agdal reportedly goes wrong

YouTuber-turned-WWE wrestler Logan Paul reportedly proposed to his partner Nina Agdal, but their joyous moment took a turn as something went wrong.

The influencer had a special weekend owing to his participation in WWE’s Money in the Bank event in London, as well as a personal achievement.

After competing at the event in London, Logan went down on his knees to ask his girlfriend the question of a lifetime. The proposal took place in the setting of Lake Como, Italy, at Hotel Passalacqua.

Few witnesses from the moment have revealed that the Sports Illustrated model had no idea this was coming and was thoroughly surprised, but it didn’t go off without a hitch.

What went wrong with Logan’s unspoken proposal?

The wonderful moment went a little sideways when the ring Paul got her did not fit her finger, according to the Daily Mail. As a result, there has been speculation that Nina is refusing to post about the engagement because of this incident.

However, despite this, the duo were happy about things according to witnesses. Logan even called up his brother Jake with excitement.

“Bro, you have a sister!” he apparently exclaimed after calling him. As per reports, there was also a cameraman who posed as a waiter at the proposal, seemingly for one of Logan’s upcoming videos.

When did Logan and Nina meet?

Logan and Nina have been together since May 2022 and they marked their first anniversary this year. The couple made their relationship official with a kiss at Novikov in London, in June 2022.

However, the duo made their relationship Instagram official in December as the influencer shared a series of pictures with a caption reading, “Lucky me”.

Meanwhile, Agdal went Instagram official with the WWE wrestler on New Year’s. She has since posted other pictures as well.

It remains to be seen as to when, or if, they’ll go public with this reported engagement.