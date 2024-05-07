Logan Paul and Nina Agdal’s relationship timeline explained

Logan Paul is preparing to welcome his first child with his fiancee Nina Agdal. Here’s how the relationship came to be with a complete timeline from day one.

Controversial influencer Logan Paul has become a household name since first kickstarting his career on Vine and YouTube in 2013.

In the years since, the vlogger-turned-professional wrestler has had a series of relationships and flings with numerous women, tallying a total of 11 ex-girlfriends.

However, Paul is now leaving his reputation as a lady’s man behind after meeting model Nina Agdal. The couple’s relationship has proven to be far more serious than many fans first suspected, with the pair now expecting their first child.

In celebration, here is a complete timeline of Paul and Agdal’s love story, starting from their first meeting to now.

Timeline of events:

Logan and Nina first meet in 2022

Paul first met Agdal while attending the same event in New York City, in May 2022, with the Danish model telling The Daily Front Row that she was the first one to make a move.

“I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him,” she confessed, claiming she then “convinced” Paul to meet her and some friends for a drink.

“He came upstairs and we started joking around. It instantly felt like I had known him for years, and here we are. It was wild!”

It is unclear when exactly the pair started officially dating after their first encounter, however, based on Agdal’s gushing response, it seems the connection was instantaneous. Paul also later revealed in his proposal video that they were “exclusive” within a week.

Logan and Nina are spotted in public for the first time

Not long after the pair met, Paul and Agdal were spotted by paparazzi in London in June 2022. TMZ Sports reported that Paul seemed to have “a new lady in his life” after sources claimed they were “getting cozy at Novikov”.

The couple shared a kiss while sitting at a restaurant with friends before heading out to go clubbing. It was at this time internet sleuths also noticed Agdal had followed Paul’s mom and his closest friends on Instagram.

Couple hard launches their relationship on Instagram

After several more public sightings of the couple, Paul “hard launched” his relationship with Agdal via an Instagram post on December 12, 2022.

The post included four photos of the loved-up couple and a video showing them in an embrace. Paul tagged his new partner, captioning the carousel of pics with “Lucky me.”

Shortly after on December 31, Agdal made her own official post on Instagram, sharing four pictures of herself and Paul with the caption reading, “2022, the beginning of me and you.”

Logan proposes to Nina in Italy, 2023

Weeks after celebrating their first anniversary, Paul proposed to Agdal on July 2, 2023, in Lake Como, Italy, while on a getaway at the luxury Hotel Passalacqua. Agdal said yes.

Paul shared the news with a heartfelt video on YouTube, telling fans he was asking the “love of [his] life” to marry him after having fallen in love 14 months prior.

In the video, Paul shared that he had been “waiting for this day” ever since he met Agdal. He even included a clip filmed 12 hours after their first meeting in which he said, “I can’t believe it, I’m in love with her. Nina, if you’re watching this in the future, you’re my wife.”

The proposal was met with overwhelming support, with fans congratulating the couple on their “beautiful and heartfelt” engagement. Many also pointed out that they had noticed a visible change in the content creator, claiming Agdal’s positive influence could be seen.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis 2023 sparks controversy for the couple

As Paul continued the switch from vlogging to influencer boxing and wrestling, one fight in particular brought about a wave of controversy — his match against infamous internet troll, Dillon Danis. The fight was announced on July 28, 2023, and was set to take place on October 14. It would mark Paul’s first combat sports contest in two years, following his exhibition with Floyd Mayweather.

As the two prepared to trade blows in the ring, things got heated online after Danis threw insults at Agdal, claimed there was “trouble in paradise,” and threatened to expose an explicit image of her. As a result, Agdal filed a lawsuit against Danis on September 6, stating she had suffered “humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm.”

Paul later apologized to his fiance during an episode of IMPAULSIVE for picking Danis for the fight, saying, “I’m eternally sorry for Nina. I’ll spend the rest of my life apologizing if I have to for putting her through that kind of torment. It’s inhumane what he did. She’ll hold him accountable.”

“She’s a public figure, you know, and with that comes the limelight and a lot of responsibility that a lot of fighters aren’t able to do with their opponent as their wives don’t have an independently self-made career,” he continued. “He was able to exploit it in a way that worked for the build-up but it kind of hurts. It hurts, personally.”

Nina and Logan announce their pregnancy in 2024

On April 15, 2024, Paul and Agdal shared via a joint Instagram post that they were expecting their first child this fall.

“Another Paul coming this Fall,” Paul wrote. The first image in the post showed the couple kissing with Paul holding out a series of ultrasound pictures.

Parents-to-be host a gender reveal wrestling match

Following their pregnancy announcement, the couple hosted a wrestling match in Paul’s backyard between two fighters on April 27 to reveal their baby’s gender.

With one wrestler clad in blue trunks and the other wearing pink, the two went blow-for-blow in front of family and friends. In the end, the pink wrestler came out on top, revealing Paul and Agdal are expecting a baby girl.

Be sure to check back to this guide as we’ll make sure to keep it updated whenever something new happens to Paul and Agdal.