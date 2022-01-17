Jake Paul drops cryptic response to fight rumors with boxing icon Canelo

Jake Paul dropped a bit of a cryptic response amid rumors that he could be lined up to take on Boxing megastar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez with the Mexican in-line for a fight that isn’t for the purists.

Ever since Jake Paul stepped into the boxing game, he’s set his sights high on the kind of fighters he wants to eventually take on as he improves inside the ring.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has had a long-standing war of words with Conor McGregor – even offering the Irish MMA star a multi-million dollar mega fight. He’s also traded verbal blows with boxing’s pound-for-pound king, Canelo Alvarez, with the Mexican changing his mind on how he feels about the influx of influencer boxers.

With rumors swirling around Jake’s next fight – including claims that he might even ditch boxing for MMA – Canelo has once again been caught up in things.

On January 16, ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez revealed that Canelo’s next opponent could be one that boxing purists might not be all that enamored with.

Once those claims hit social media, it didn’t take long for a few fans to suggest that he might be referring to Jake Paul, given how many boxing purists have lamented his fights as “freakshows” and possibly even being rigged.

Amid the speculation, Jake weighed in himself, responding to the reports with several ‘cold face’ emoji on Twitter. Some fans believe this means that he is actually in line for the bout with Canelo, though, others are sure he’s trolling yet again.

A fight with Canelo would be pretty at odds with where Jake stands in the boxing sphere currently, given the pair are worlds apart in their skills.

There has been more talk of him fighting Canelo’s compatriot Julio Cesar Chavez Jr than any other fight, seeing as the former Middleweight champion has already taken part in a cross-style fight with Anderson Silva.

It remains to be seen who Jake will strap on the gloves to fight next, but there seems to be plenty of options.