Jake Paul believes Canelo fight date is “closer” than people think

Jake Paul believes a fight with boxing icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is “closer” than people think as it has now replaced Conor McGregor as his “dream” fight.

Since stepping into the world of boxing, Jake Paul has targeted fights with some of the biggest names in combat sports. For the longest time, he had his eyes set on a crossover fight with Conor McGregor, but that has taken a back seat.

Instead, Jake is targeting boxing icon Canelo Alvarez as his “dream” fight as he continues his quest to become a boxing world champion. The Mexican, who has a 60-2-2 record and is one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters ever, was initially cold on the idea of fighting Jake.

Over the past two years, Canelo has softened his stance on being against a fight and has appeared open to it. Though, he acknowledges that Jake has a long way to go before it’s a realistic possibility.

Jake Paul says Canelo fight is “closer” than people think

On the flip side of things, Jake believes it is “closer” to happening than people may think, and he’s upping his boxing workload to make it happen.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helawni on November 15, and the topic of that dream fight came up again. “I think the path that I’m on now tees me up in the future to fight Canelo. It’s even just showing him that I can go 10 or 12 rounds with you, and I’ve done that with real, legitimate pro boxers,” he said.

“I think it becomes this really fun, interesting fight that is historical and Canelo has shown and said in interviews, he’s expressed interest in it. So, I think we’re closer than we think and it’s bizarre to even be saying that now.”

Jake noted that he’s interested in fighting at least twice in 2024, provided he comes through his upcoming clash with Andre August without any issues.

It’s very unlikely that a fight with Canelo would happen in the next 12 months, but Jake is going to keep using it as his goal.