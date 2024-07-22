Jake Paul title fight is on the cards against former boxing champion

A world title fight has been floated for Jake Paul, as he could take on a former boxing champion for some gold after scoring another knockout win over ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry.

Ever since he got into the boxing game, Jake Paul hasn’t been shy about letting people know what he wants to achieve. The ‘Problem Child’ has constantly said he wants to fight some of the best boxers in the world, and he’s got his eyes on a world title too.

Some critics have urged him to knock those ambitions down a peg, suggesting he’s not world championship material. However, he has had some legitimate carrots dangled in front of him over the last few years.

The WBC had offered to rank Jake had he beaten Hasim Rahman Jr and now the WBA is floating a possible title fight for the YouTuber-turned-boxer against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Yes, that’s right, WBA President Gilberto Mendoza has stated that he’s open to a title fight between Jake and Cesar Chavez Jr following the social media star’s knockout win over Mike Perry.

“Big congratulations to Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions on the show but also on the new fresh and innovative perspective you offer to the sport of boxing! Love what you do!” the WBA President tweeted.

“I am not against a Jake Paul v. @jcchavezjr for a championship…”

Naturally, boxing fans flooded Mendoza’s replies with disdain for that idea. “If that happens, that’s the day boxing belts truly become meaningless,” one said. “This tweet is a genuine insult to all boxers,” another added.

As noted, Jake believes he’ll be a world champion in 2025, but he’s got no ranking points from any of his fights. So, it would take something like the WBA’s idea to get him in contention.

He has been tipped to fight Cesar Chavez Jr before too, with some claims being made that he’s the new backup option for his upcoming fights – including the rescheduled bout with Mike Tyson.

The former Middleweight world champion defeated Uriah Hall on the undercard of Jake’s win over Mike Perry, but hasn’t been at a world championship level for years.