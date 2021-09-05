Canelo Alvarez explains what Jake Paul needs to make boxing fight happen

Boxing icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is seemingly open to fighting Jake Paul but says a clash with the social media star is still quite some time away.

As Jake Paul continues to rack up wins inside the boxing ring, he’s also eyeing up the next level of competition. The 24-year-old might have started off with YouTubers but he’s already beaten a former NBA star in Nate Robinson as well as MMA icon’s Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

He and his brother Logan have repeatedly poked Conor McGregor for a fight, but Jake has also called out professional boxers – most notably, Canelo Alvarez.

The Mexican boxing great, who holds a 56-1-2 record, has criticized the YouTubers for getting into the fight game, but it seems he might be open to trading blows with Jake at some point down the line.

Canelo was quizzed by paparazzi about possibly fighting the YouTuber at a later date and while he isn’t open to an Alvarez brothers vs Paul brothers double feature, he didn’t rule out a bout with Jake.

“Not right now,” Canelo told the paparazzi after being asked if Jake has a chance against him according to TMZ’s translations. “He’s not ready.”

The Super Middleweight champion pointed to his brother as a possible next opponent for Jake but for him and the YouTuber to square off, the former Disney star “needs to keep improving.”

Canelo did wish Jake the best of luck in getting to the point where they might fight but he didn’t offer up anything else on a potential bout.

The 31-year-old is on the YouTuber’s “boxing hitlist” alongside KSI, Gervonta Davis, and even his brother Logan, but he could have to face Tyron Woodley in a rematch before he moves on to anyone else.

Jake has also stated that he wants to be a boxing world champion at some point but that is certainly a long way off right now.