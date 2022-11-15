Jake Paul claims KSI “needs” him for boxing fight but he wants McGregor

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Jake Paul has explained why he’s not overly desperate to fight KSI, claiming that his longtime rival “needs” someone else to latch onto in order to sell pay-per-views.

Despite the pair of them moving on to fight professional fighters and mixed martial arts stars, plenty of fans still want to see Jake Paul and KSI clash inside a boxing ring.

Off the back of his wins over Swarmz and Luis Pineda, KSI said he still had some work to do to reach Jake’s level. On the flip side, Jake said he’d fight KSI in the UK if the British YouTube star put a portion of his PRIME Hydration business on the line.

Two two ‘agreed’ to fight at some point in 2023, but Jake’s side has certainly soured on that. He’s apparently verbally agreed to fight Tommy Fury, and still wants to take on Nate Diaz. And, in terms of a super fight, he doesn’t see KSI as that.

Jake Paul says KSI “needs” him for boxing fight

Prior to Floyd Mayweather’s win over Deji, which he was a guest at, Jake spoke to DAZN about his future plans and whether or not he sees himself against KSI as the biggest fight financially for him.

“No,” Jake said in a succinct response. “I think me vs McGregor is probably the biggest because he’s still active, still young. The press conferences would be absurd.”

He did circle back to a potential fight with KSI though. “KSI doesn’t really actually sell pay-per-views on his own. He needs a Logan Paul or a Jake Paul,” he added. “He sells a lot of merch like Sidemen shit and whatever, but pay-per-view is different when someone is forking out 60 dollars.”

While Jake is reluctant to step inside the ring with his longtime foe, KSI will have the chance to disprove his claims in the new year on his PRIME boxing card.

If he can pick up another win there and get Jake’s attention with sales, who knows what could happen later down the line.