Jake Paul claims he could retire Conor McGregor with only 6 months training

Jake Paul is adamant he wants to fight Conor McGregor inside the Octagon, claiming it would only take six months for him to be ready and that he’d even send the ‘Notorious’ one into retirement.

Ever since he first stepped into the boxing ring, Jake Paul has had big plans for his fighting career, regularly going after some of the biggest names in the sport. That also includes MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

While the Irish fighting icon is more at home in the confines of the Octagon, Jake has been urging him to get back into the boxing ring – sending repeated verbal jabs his way, as well as laying out a few fight offers.

On top of that, the social media star has also been teasing a transition into MMA himself, with the plan of beating McGregor on his home turf. And, he’s pretty confident it wouldn’t take all that long to make happen.

Despite being on a short hiatus from boxing, focusing more on the promoting side of things, Jake has been eyeing up a fight before the end of 2022.

In an interview with The Sun, the 25-year-old noted that it could be against McGregor inside the cage, as he’d only need six months to prepare for that. “Who said I’m not worried? He’s been at it for 15 years. But I know I have a great chance given I’m rising and he’s declining,” Jake said.

“I will spend six months, morning, day, and night training with the best MMA coaches in the world and put myself in a position to win. I’m just built different.”

1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma pic.twitter.com/pA1gkCrdzE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 7, 2022

Despite his inexperience in the cage, the YouTuber is pretty adamant he’d win, and believes he’d have the backing of the fans as well.

On top of that, he believes the fight would be the perfect chance for him and McGregor to do something “bigger” than themselves by helping out UFC fighters get paid more and receive healthcare benefits – a crusade Jake has been on for the last few months.