Jake Paul takes shots at Conor McGregor over UFC fighter pay drama

Jake Paul took some shots at MMA star Conor McGregor as he continues to wage war against the UFC over fighter pay and health care, bringing Tyson Fury’s recent success into the mix too.

Ever since Jake Paul made his first steps into the professional fight game, he’s had his eyes on Conor McGregor in some capacity. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has taken shots at the Irishman’s UFC defeats and put an offer on the table for a fight at some point.

Beyond that, Jake has also gone after the UFC as a whole, engaging in beef with Dana White over fighter pay and health care – as he’s even invested into the UFC’s parent company.

Jake has continued to turn the heat up against the world’s leading MMA promotion, and after McGregor celebrated his agency stablemate Israel Adesanya’s UFC 271 victory, the YouTuber notched things up again.

In the wake of Adesanya’s decision victory over Robert Whittaker, McGregor was quick to hop on social media and tip his cap to ‘The Last Stylebender’ over his new contract and title defence.

“Congrats Paradigm Sports Management Agency! Number 1 and 2 highest paid on the UFC roster contractually. Myself and Izzy. An excellent feather in the cap of an amazing sports agency,” McGregor said. “Congrats to all my team and a big congrats last night Israel.” Paul didn’t waste any time using that as a launching pad for his own shots either.

“Indeed well deserved for Izzy but unfortunately Tyson Fury still makes more than both of you combined for fighting,” the social media star said. “Conor when you gonna start playing your part to get ALL fighters better pay and healthcare?”

Indeed well deserved for Izzy but but unfortunately Tyson Fury still makes more than both of you combined for fighting. Conor when you gonna start playing your part to get ALL fighters better pay and healthcare? https://t.co/6WgdFqgLc7 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 13, 2022

While Jake and Tyson might not be on the best of terms – given their beef over the Jake and Tommy Fury fight – the YouTuber seems intent on using whoever he can to score points against the UFC.

It remains to be seen if his quest to improve things will work, or if he’ll eventually move on to something different before long.