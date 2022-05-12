Jake Paul was the third highest-earning boxer in the past year

Jake Paul was officially the third highest-earning boxer between 2021 to ‘22, with the YouTuber making the list of the top 100 earning sportsmen and women throughout the year.

Jake Paul has long been a divisive figure online, alongside older brother Logan, but they’ve been putting in some serious work since entering the combat sports world.

While Logan has started into various other ventures, including launching his own hydration drink with KSI and creating the 99 Originals NFT collection, Jake has gone all-in on boxing — and clearly, it’s paying off.

Going up to bat against some of the most relevant and richest sportspeople, Jake is clearly making his mark in the space.

Advertisement

Sportico released their list of the top 100 highest-earning athletes of the last 12 months in May 2022, featuring the likes of LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Tiger Woods, and more of the most famous athletes in the world.

Only three boxers were featured in the top 100, with Paul among them. Here’s what the boxing list looked like:

Canelo Alvarez — $89m Tyson Fury — $69m Jake Paul — $36m

The figure sees him ranked as the joint-45th highest earner of the last year, level with the New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole, just shy of golfer Phil Mickelson and ahead of the likes of Stefon Diggs, Devin Booker, Mo Salah, and more.

Whether the next year proves as fruitful remains a big question, but with rumors constantly floating around of Jake fighting big names such as Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez, it’s fair to say his bank account will be looking healthy for quite some time.