Jake Paul accuses Austin McBroom of cheating on wife Catherine "every weekend" - Dexerto

YouTube star Jake Paul has added yet another chapter to his beef with fellow influencer Austin McBroom, claiming that the ACE Family patriarch isn’t exactly faithful to his wife, Catherine Paiz.

Jake Paul and Austin McBroom share a fairly tense history together. With both YouTubers getting in on the influencer boxing craze, it stands to reason that there would be some sort of interaction between them — but, in true Jake Paul fashion, the self-proclaimed “Problem Child” has taken things to the next level.

In November 2020, McBroom called out Paul for a potential boxing match, claiming that the Team 10 founder had been “running from me for years.”

Advertisement

Jake’s response to Austin’s callout was decidedly more venomous: “I would be more worried about your wife in my DMs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin McBroom (@austinmcbroom)

Months later, McBroom scored a fight with Bryce Hall in the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event on June 12… but his beef with Jake is far from forgotten.

Read More: Former UFC champ Vitor Belfort to take on YouTuber Tarzann

McBroom sparked yet another feud with Paul in a June 4 TikTok that showed him walking alongside Jake’s upcoming opponent, former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley, saying, “Jakey, you’re in trouble, my man!”

Clearly unbothered by this jab, Jake called out Austin for purportedly cheating on wife Catherine “every weekend.” (Does this man have no chill?)

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin McBroom (@austinmcbroom)

“Oh, Austin!” Jake laughed in his response video. “He switched up on me. He’s with my opponent! I’m in trouble, Austin? Does your wife know that you cheat on her every weekend? Does she know that you message every single girl on Instagram trying to get in their pants?”

“Oh, do I have way too much tea on you and your little family!” he added. “Zip it up, bubba.”

CALL OUT: Jake Paul accuses Ace Family’s Austin McBroom of cheating on his wife Catherine. Jake says “Does your wife know you cheat on her every weekend?” Jake later deleted the TikTok. pic.twitter.com/75NES3uvLI — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 4, 2021

However, it comes as a bit of a surprise that Jake is accusing Austin of infidelity, considering his previous comments about Catherine… but for now, it looks like these two are decidedly not on good terms.

Advertisement

Considering Paul’s choice of opponents thus far, it doesn’t seem like a boxing match will ever happen between these two stars unless McBroom “impresses” him, as Jake claimed he’d take on anyone who wowed him at YouTubers vs TikTokers. ACE Family vs Team 10, anyone?