 Jake Paul claims Austin McBroom's wife Catherine Paiz is in his DMs - Dexerto
Jake Paul claims Austin McBroom’s wife Catherine Paiz is in his DMs

Published: 15/Nov/2020 16:51

by Charlotte Colombo
jake paul ace family
Instagram: Jake Paul/ACE Family

YouTubers Jake Paul and the ACE Family have engaged in a public spat on Instagram, after Austin McBroom called Paul “weak AF” for not fighting him, before Paul fired back saying he had “receipts” that his wife, Catherine McBroom, was in his DMs.

The drama started when Austin McBroom announced that, like many online entertainers recently, he too would step into the ring as a ‘professional’ boxer.

Announcing the new venture on Instagram, McBroom said in a post: “I’ve been an athlete my entire life so it would be disappointing for me not to get involved.”

He then announced a $5 million boxing challenge, wherein he pledged $5 million for “whoever stepped into the ring with me.” Calling out YouTuber and amateur fighter Jake Paul, McBroom tagged him in the post, saying that Paul had been “running from [him] for years” and challenged him to take up his offer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Austin McBroom (@austinmcbroom)

Responding to McBroom’s challenge – which also involved him posting a picture of Paul on his story calling him “weak AF” along with brother Logan Paul and TikToker Bryce Hall – Jake Paul simply hit back with the quip: “I would be more worried about your wife in my DMs”, implying that Catherine Paiz had been messaging him behind her husband’s back.

While Catherine was quick to deny the accusations – posting on her own Instagram story that she “forgot [Paul] existed until [her] husband mentioned [him] today, she was just as quick to delete her story – a fact that Paul picked up in his own response to her.

Continuing the argument on his own story, Paul reposted Catherine’s story along with the message: “Austin had her hit the quick story delete”.

jake paul insta story ace
Instagram: Jake Paul
Jake Paul responded to Austin’s mocking by publicly claiming that his wife, Catherine, had been messaging him.

He also posted a screenshot of what looks like Catherine Paiz sending him a message on Instagram showing that she asked him to delete his story concerning accusations of her messaging him.

Implying that there’s more to his relationship with Paiz, Paul then posted a poll on his Instagram story asking fans whether he should “post the receipts” of his interactions with Catherine.

Later uploading a video, Paul finished his tirade of accusations by saying: “People shouldn’t call me out because I know too much about everyone”.

With Jake Paul stirring up accusations of infidelity between the ACE couple, this isn’t the first time the couple’s relationship has appeared less than perfect. Fans recently expressed concern after a YouTube video – which was later removed – showed Austin shouting and swearing at Catherine, with one fan claiming that this was evidence of an “unhealthy relationship”.

Charli D’Amelio hits back at critics who say she’s “glowed down”

Published: 15/Nov/2020 18:21

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: charlidamelio

As one of TikTok’s biggest stars, Charli D’Amelio is no stranger to intense scrutiny online. During her podcast with sister Dixie, she finally addressed trolls who claimed that she “looked prettier before”. 

From guest-starring in music videos to releasing her own book, one of Charlie D’Amelio’s latest ventures is in a podcast with sister and fellow TikToker, Dixie, entitled ‘Charli and Dixie: Two Chix’.

In the latest episode of their podcast, Charli and Dixie started to discuss how Charli’s ‘look’ had changed since the start of quarantine.

Dixie said: “I saw this video of you from the beginning of quarantine, and you look so different. Not in a bad way, but back then you had eyelashes and you looked really tan.”

“What I’m going to say is the fact that people say: ‘You used to look prettier.’ Like, what do you want me to do?” Charli fired back.

Trying to reassure her sister, Dixie said that “they [the trolls] say that about everyone. They say that everyone has glowed down.”

Instagram: Charli D’Amelio
Charli has recently been experimenting with different hair and makeup looks.

“I feel like you didn’t like how you looked then,” Dixie continued. “I think it’s because your hair changed. I’m not sure how a four-inch haircut changed you that much.”

“I don’t like how I look now because now I want to look like how I did then!” Charli interjected. “But then, when I looked like that, I didn’t like it, so what to [the trolls] want me to do? Just be sad?”

“Because it gave me confidence, and they [the trolls] liked me when I was fragile.” Charli speculated defiantly. “They are scared of a confident woman.”

Instagram: Dixie D'Amelio
Sister Dixie showed her support for Charli during the podcast.

In response to these comments on her podcast, fans rallied in support around the TikTok star. 

One Instagram user said, “Why all of a sudden do boys want to say Charli had a glow down? All she did was dye her hair and now she had a “glow down”, I don’t understand, you guys used to drool over Charli and now y’all are saying she’s ugly…”

Another echoed Charli’s own sentiments in the podcast: “All that happened was she matured and gained more confidence in herself. People don’t like to see others on top either. Charli is beautiful and words won’t change that.”

Those kind of comments over and over again are bound to affect a young girl and her confidence,” a fan on Twitter chimed in. “Glad it doesn’t get her too down and she stands up for herself.”

This isn’t the first time that the D’Amelio sister has opened up about how comments from trolls online affect her. 

Only recently, her close friend James Charles admitted in an interview that Charli often calls him crying over hateful YouTube comments.

Well, despite what the trolls say, we think that she looks amazing, no matter what color her hair is!