Jake Paul claims Austin McBroom's wife Catherine Paiz is in his DMs - Dexerto

YouTubers Jake Paul and the ACE Family have engaged in a public spat on Instagram, after Austin McBroom called Paul “weak AF” for not fighting him, before Paul fired back saying he had “receipts” that his wife, Catherine McBroom, was in his DMs.

The drama started when Austin McBroom announced that, like many online entertainers recently, he too would step into the ring as a ‘professional’ boxer.

Announcing the new venture on Instagram, McBroom said in a post: “I’ve been an athlete my entire life so it would be disappointing for me not to get involved.”

He then announced a $5 million boxing challenge, wherein he pledged $5 million for “whoever stepped into the ring with me.” Calling out YouTuber and amateur fighter Jake Paul, McBroom tagged him in the post, saying that Paul had been “running from [him] for years” and challenged him to take up his offer.

Responding to McBroom’s challenge – which also involved him posting a picture of Paul on his story calling him “weak AF” along with brother Logan Paul and TikToker Bryce Hall – Jake Paul simply hit back with the quip: “I would be more worried about your wife in my DMs”, implying that Catherine Paiz had been messaging him behind her husband’s back.

While Catherine was quick to deny the accusations – posting on her own Instagram story that she “forgot [Paul] existed until [her] husband mentioned [him] today, she was just as quick to delete her story – a fact that Paul picked up in his own response to her.

Continuing the argument on his own story, Paul reposted Catherine’s story along with the message: “Austin had her hit the quick story delete”.

He also posted a screenshot of what looks like Catherine Paiz sending him a message on Instagram showing that she asked him to delete his story concerning accusations of her messaging him.

Implying that there’s more to his relationship with Paiz, Paul then posted a poll on his Instagram story asking fans whether he should “post the receipts” of his interactions with Catherine.

Jake Paul also posted a video saying “People shouldn’t call me out because I know too much about everyone.” pic.twitter.com/ZwTsnyGvLf — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 15, 2020

Later uploading a video, Paul finished his tirade of accusations by saying: “People shouldn’t call me out because I know too much about everyone”.

With Jake Paul stirring up accusations of infidelity between the ACE couple, this isn’t the first time the couple’s relationship has appeared less than perfect. Fans recently expressed concern after a YouTube video – which was later removed – showed Austin shouting and swearing at Catherine, with one fan claiming that this was evidence of an “unhealthy relationship”.