Logan Paul teases Conor McGregor & Jake Paul fights coming after Floyd Mayweather - Dexerto

Logan Paul has laid out his next steps in boxing, should he defeat Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, and it might just involve a clash with his brother Jake.

The Paul brothers have been at forefront of YouTubers getting into the boxing game ever since they fought KSI and Deji back in 2018.

Since then, they’ve taken things to a whole other level, with Jake defeating Nate Robinson and Ben Askren, and with Logan strapping on the gloves again to face off with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

A potential fight between the pair of them has always been speculated on, and the brothers have played down the chances of it happening. However, Logan wants it to happen at some point after his fight with Floyd.

Speaking during an open sparring session ahead of his exhibition with Floyd, Logan spoke about who he wants to fight next, and Jake is on that list.

“I love Conor McGregor. I would love to fight him too one day. One legend at a time,” Logan told TheMacLife, before adding that “we’ll see” if it’s a possibility once the Floyd fight is done, but there’d be no rematch between him and Money if he won.

“No rematch, f**k that. I’ll beat him, no rematch, buy land in upstate New York, retire,” the YouTuber added, before teasing a few further fight ideas. “Fight Conor, beat Conor. Fight Jake, beat Jake.”

It didn’t take long for his brother to answer the call, either.

“Damnnnnn @loganpaul pass the blunt bro you high as hell,” Jake commented on the BreadBatch Instagram account, perhaps disputing that he’d be beaten by his brother.

Even if the brothers are just teasing the internet at this point, there is plenty of interest in seeing them fighting each other from the outside.

Whether it happens or not remains to be seen, but there has to be some interest on both sides.